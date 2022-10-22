Yakima County voters will be asked whether to renew a property tax levy that funds Emergency Medical Services on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The levy provides funding for emergency medical care and services. The funds would allow local fire departments to pay for emergency training and equipment as well as medical supplies, operating insurance and salaries, according to the ballot language.
Should Proposition 1 pass, it would allow for a property tax levy of no more than 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation each year starting in January 2024 and through Dec. 31, 2029. The levy has been renewed three times since its inception in 1991. The first time was in 1996 and then again in 2002 and 2013.
According to Yakima County Fire District 12 Chief Nathan Craig, the levy generated $4,465,737 in 2022. Of that, 88.5% goes to the Yakima County Department of Emergency Medical Services. The remaining 11.5% is divided among the 20 fire departments in the county.
“The importance of the levy really is the training side of it more than anything,” he said. “It allows for firefighters in our entire county to all be trained in the same skills and the same level. That in turn has provided better care for our citizens across our whole county.”
The number of annual EMS calls in Yakima County has risen from 6,000 in 1991 to over 20,000 in recent years, according to a statement from levy supporters in the voters guide.
The levy was first instituted in 1991 after complaints about the county’s capacity to handle emergency services. Up until that point, the county’s EMS Advisory Committee had referred to the delivery of EMS as disorganized and at risk of reducing quality and levels of care, according to the county’s EMS website.
No statements against the renewal of Yakima County Proposition No. 1 were submitted to the Yakima County Elections Committee.
