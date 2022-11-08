Yakima County’s general election turnout was 37% as of Tuesday, according to early totals from the Elections Department.
That number will rise in the following days, as ballots deposited in drop boxes are inventoried and more continue to arrive by mail.
More than 47,000 ballots have been returned, and 38,820 were counted as of Tuesday, about 30%, according to returned ballot statistics and results available on the Yakima County Auditor’s website.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said Tuesday afternoon he expected the first round of results to include a strong count of ballots.
“Most people and candidates looking at the numbers should (have) a good idea of where things are at,” with the preliminary results, he said.
At least 8,000 ballots remained to be counted as of election night, but Ross said he expects a large amount to come in via mail in the next couple days. Those collected from drop boxes also still have to be inventoried.
The county has about 127,417 registered voters.
For the last midterm election cycle in 2018, Yakima County voters cast 71,585 ballots in the general election. The county had about 115,873 registered voters that year, for a turnout rate of about 61.78%, according to the Elections website.
