Inflation coupled with future equipment upgrades prompted Yakima County Fire District 3 officials to ask voters to lift a levy lid.
The five-year measure will appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballot as Proposition 1.
Currently, the levy is 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The five-year measure asks voters to increase that to 90 cents per $1,000 off assessed value the first year, with 15% increases the following four years, capping at about $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value.
State law allows for increases of up to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Emma Charlet, chair of the fire district’s commission, said district officials are trying to keep increases minimal while assuring enough funds for operations and future equipment upgrades.
“That’s what we came up with, was the jump to 90 cents per $1,000 the first year and have it increased 15% each year after that.”
The all-volunteer fire district is based in Naches but covers more than 500 square miles of rural land, reaching as far as White Pass.
Fire Chief Alan Baird said inflation has driven up costs anywhere up 200% to 300% in some areas.
He said the district’s fire trucks and other apparatus are aging, some close to 30 years old and eventually will need to be replaced.
Baird said this is the first time the district has ever asked voters for an increase.
“That’s the main thing, just try to build up their reserves in case down the road something major happened to one of our engines,” he said.
A public meeting about the measure will be at 6:30 p.m. on July 17 at the fire station at 101 W. Second St., Naches.
The district responds to about 400 calls a year and last month alone answered 60 calls, Baird said.
The district is composed of about 30 volunteers with nearly half of them considered backbone responders, meaning they frequently respond to calls, Baird said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.