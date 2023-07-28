Yakima County has the lowest turnout in the state so far for the Aug. 1 primary.
The Yakima County Auditor’s Office received about 10.9% of ballots as of Friday. This number includes ballots placed in drop-boxes prior to Tuesday, July, 25.
Statewide, about 13.5% of voters had returned their ballots as of Thursday, the most recent data available from the Secretary of State's Office. Pacific County has the highest turnout in the state so far with 35% of ballots returned.
“This election, so far, the turnout numbers are lagging,” said Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross Thursday.
The mail-in ballots have a proposal to create a new hospital district in the Lower Yakima Valley and primary contests for mayor in Selah, Wapato and Granger. City council and school board seats also are on the ballot, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election in November.
The measure to create a public hospital district in the Lower Valley needs a minimum voter turnout that exceeds 40% of the total number of votes cast in the proposed district during the 2022 general election in order to be considered valid. In this case, that threshold is 2,802 votes according to the auditor’s office.
Ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by election day. All ballot envelopes must be clearly signed in order to be accepted.
In-person drop boxes are available throughout Yakima County, generally at town or city halls. A full list of sites is available online at bit.ly/elx-sites23.
Turnout comparisons
There are 64,176 registered voters in Yakima County’s primary election.
In the 2021 primary election, 21.5% of Yakima County voters turned in a ballot, according to data from the secretary of state. Statewide, 30.2% of voters returned a ballot in that same election.
The auditor’s office anticipated a 25% countrywide turnout for this election, but Ross said he would not be surprised if the actual turnout was below that.
He said in recent years the auditor’s office has seen surges of voters who turn in their ballots closer to election day, particularly during the general elections. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case for the primary.
