Whoever wins the election for Yakima County Coroner will be close at hand when their term kicks off next year.
Yakima voters will decide between incumbent Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, who is running for his second term, and Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight, who has been in his position for 13 years.
The Yakima County Coroner’s Office is responsible for investigating suspicious, untimely and violent deaths within the county. Of the 2,353 deaths in Yakima County in 2021, the coroner had jurisdiction over 985, according to an annual report from the office. Of those, it sought 59 autopsies.
The coroner position has an annual salary of $113,580.
Both candidates are Republicans, with Curtice getting 78% of the vote to Slight's 20% in the August primary. Curtice has raised $6,149 in campaign contributions to Slight's $15,135, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Curtice has been in the position since 2018, when the former paramedic and EMT beat former coroner Jack Hawkins in the election. Since then, he’s become certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.
“I ran in 2018 because I felt the coroner’s office could offer a lot more to the community than it was at the time,” Curtice said. “Once being elected, I hit the ground running.”
He has focused on fiscal responsibility when it comes to taxpayer dollars and has applied for several grants, including for a cadaver dog and an X-ray machine. He said the X-ray machine will save the county more than $10,000 every year and allow the Yakima County coroner’s office to produce X-rays for more cases.
Washington is experiencing a shortage of forensic pathologists, slowing autopsy results. Curtice said the new X-ray machine will expedite collaboration with forensic pathologists.
Curtice said his medical experience is also an asset.
“Not all of our deaths are, thankfully, homicides or suicides. Those are fairly easy to come up with a cause and manner of death. The difficult ones are the natural deaths,” he added. “Without any kind of medical background, it’s very hard to come up with an accurate cause of death.”
Curtice is passionate about helping resolve cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. He said that it's a critical issue and he regularly helps on searches.
Slight has also pointed to his experience. After more than a decade in the chief deputy role, Slight has investigated more than 300 homicides and assisted with over 700 autopsies. He has investigated hundreds of suicides, motor vehicle fatalities and overdoses.
"Mostly my hands-on experience is the key," Slight said. "You can’t just read a book and take a test to learn all the ins and outs that the coroner’s office (has)"
His priorities are preparedness and hiring. Slight said the coroner’s office has been without a secretary since February. If elected, he plans to fully staff the coroner’s office by hiring a new chief deputy coroner and office specialist.
Yakima County also needs more disaster plans and supplies in place in case of a mass casualty event, Slight said.
“They used to have some disaster plans, exercises and everything. We haven’t had that for a few years,” Slight said.
He wants to increase prevention of suicides, motor vehicle and drug-related deaths, including education for youth about the dangers of drug overdoses and drunken driving.
Slight said part of the job is being available around the clock and he will continue to be responsive at all times.
“As the coroner, you’re on call 24/7,” he said. “Christmas dinner, the phone rings, you go. Sorry, you got to leave. That’s what we signed up for. Sure, it’s not convenient, but that’s the job.”
The general election is Nov. 8, with ballots going into the mail next week.
The following are excerpts from the Yakima Herald-Republic's interview with each candidate, lightly edited for length and clarity.
What is the coroner position and why is it important?
Curtice: It’s important for lots of different reasons. Not only do you find the cause and manner of death, give families answers, to the best of your ability. You collect evidence for homicides. You have to be fiscally responsible with the taxpayers' money.
Slight: The coroner position investigates all deaths in Yakima County – natural deaths, homicides, suicides or any death that comes through here. We even check hospice, daycare deaths, but we don’t have to investigate those types. It’s mostly to get closure for the families, for the deaths.
What are some goals you have as coroner?
Slight: Get the secretary and the chief deputy coroner. Before we’d have coroner, chief deputy coroner and and office specialist, which is what they’re called. That’s pretty much all we really need. We’re busy, but between the three of us we can handle everything. Just talk to the law enforcement. They used to have some disaster plans, exercises and everything. We haven’t had that for a few years. What happens if we have a mass casualty (event), what’s going to happen? We need to continue to work together to work on that. People complain ‘Oh, COVID is stopping everything,’ but a mass casualty (event) is not going to care about COVID. We just got to be prepared. We don’t want anything to happen, but what happens if it does? What are we going to do? You can’t just call Seattle and say ‘oh we need help.’ They might have issues over there, too. We need to work hand and hand with each other here and be prepared. Have the body bags and gloves that we need, not just try to find them. To me, preparedness is a big key.
Curtice: I’m going to continue to be proactive. Once elected in 2019, I put in a grant for a cadaver dog. It was awarded a grant from Legends Casino. He’s been a great resource for Yakima County. I also put in another grant for an X-ray machine which was awarded. It was a $48,000 grant at no cost to the taxpayers. It will save the county annually between $10-15,000. It will also enhance the coroner’s office death investigation capabilities. Currently, we contract with a local company to come to the office and do X-rays, so there’s a cost involved. Since there’s a cost, other cases that should be X-rayed, like self-inflicted gunshot wound or any other penetrative wound that should be X-rayed, we’re not doing it because of financial resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.