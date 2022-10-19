All three commission seats are up for election this year, which was required by a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit accusing the county’s voting system of disenfranchising Latinos.
In District 3, incumbent LaDon Linde is looking to hold off Steve Saunders. Both are Republicans.
Linde said he’s not opposed to solar farms but doesn’t want to see the county become a haven for them.
“I’m not looking to ban them but I also don’t want to make it so easy for them to just walk in and put a solar farm wherever they want without a thoughtful process,” he said.
Linde said the production of solar panels themselves isn’t environmentally friendly and questions what the impact would be if a solar farm caught fire.
“You’re mining lithium and cadmium and those are extensive mining operations that have potential for environmental damage,” he said. That may not be a big deal if you don’t live next to a lithium mine, I suppose, but the other side of it that would pertain to use is fire protection. If you have solar panels or batteries catch fire, it’s a significant environmental issue.”
Drafting a local ordinance may not have much impact given that developers could sidestep the county and EFSEC approval.
“If they go through EFSEC , we have no say,” Linde said. “They have the last word.”
Linde said the effort would be to tailor a local ordinance that would entice developers to seek county approval rather than the state’s. He said that could be done by keeping project application fees low and establishing a smooth process.
However, he could not say what would happen in the event a developer was approved by EFSEC on a site that the county objected to.
“That will be a challenge,” he said. “That’s a fine line, or that’s that needle we’re going to have to thread.”
His opponent, Saunders, said alternative energy isn’t bad so long as it doesn’t cost taxpayers.
He takes issues with subsidies supporting such project that he said are making developers rich.
Saunders accused the government of overreach in many areas, saying environmental rules are undermining individual liberties and property rights.
“Government seems to have this idea that they can just push their will on the people instead of the other way around,” he said. “Manipulating people to pay for their ideas. And that’s not the way it’s supposed to work.”
Saunders said landowners should be able to erect solar farms if they choose.
“But he shouldn’t be forced to,” Saunders said. “It shouldn’t be eminent domain, where the government is going to take your property or force you to do it.”
There’s been no discussion of using eminent domain for solar farms anywhere in the county or region. The projects are being proposed by private entities.
Saunders has similar sentiments regarding the water utility, saying the government shouldn’t force rural landowners into a utility.
He takes particular issue with the court’s ruling on the matter.
“When you get a left-side judge putting rules in place that affect over here — the entire livelihood of this Valley stems from water,” he said. “Without water, this is a worthless desert. You can’t tell me that’s why the U.S. government gave this worthless ground to the Yakamas in the past. Because it was worthless ground. That’s why they gave it to them. It’s not worthless ground anymore because of irrigation, development and agriculture.”
The Yakama Reservation is within the tribe’s original territory and was not given but preserved under the 1855 treaty.
Linde said he’s not completely happy with the water utility, but scrapping the system is a bad idea that could lead to a lawsuit or a shutdown.
“We don’t want to repeat what happened in Kittitas County,” he said. “We don’t want to be in a position where we have a moratorium placed on us.”
A viable replacement is needed before abandoning the current water utility, Linde said.
“We need a mechanism, whether it looks like the water utility or it looks like something else,” he said. “We do have to have some type of process in place where we can demonstrate we have water rights to offer or to grant to people.”
Without some assessment, the county would not be able to buy additional water rights for future development, Linde said.
Not too long ago, water rights were going for $10,000 an acre-foot, he said.
“Solutions are not cheap,” he said. “If we’re looking for the amount of water needed to secure rights for years into the future, we’re likely talking about millions of dollars.”
