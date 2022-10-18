All three commission seats are up for election this year, which was required by a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit accusing the county’s voting system of disenfranchising Latinos.
In District 2, Democrat Dulce Gutierrez squares off against Republican Kyle Curtis.
District 2: Dulce Gutierrez and Kyle Curtis
Gutierrez said she supports devising a local ordinance governing solar farms but doesn’t agree with regulations that are too stringent.
“I want to encourage the county commissioners to move away from intervening with the free market,” she said. “I think it’s important that the industries we have in this community, that we believe in their ability to prosper and that we don’t shy away from being a leader in our state and our region in new technology and jobs.
“We have the ability to move out of the way and stop incorporating more red tape.”
Gutierrez doesn’t believe solar farms will replace prime ag land.
“I share the concern over preserving farmland because we are a hub for agriculture,” she said. “But again, I think it’s a false dichotomy to pit those two things against one another.”
Curtis also sees value in drafting a local ordinance governing solar farms.
“We need to have a say and control over it,” he said. “I don’t like that we have an independent board in Olympia appointed by the governor that’s going to basically make multimillion-dollar decisions in our backyard that could impact water, ag and just the overall community.”
Curtis, who served two years on the county’s planning board, does see value and opportunity in solar energy and says the county needs to move quickly on the matter.
“I would expedite the process,” he said. “A lot of the times in the planning process it takes almost a full year for the county code to be updated, to go through the hearing process and it’s not because county government is slow, it’s because we have so much we’re dealing with.”
Curtis said Inslee is pushing green energy on Eastern Washington, and that is upsetting people here.
“That’s exactly what’s happening,” he said. “I think a lot of our constituency here in the Valley feel that and I think the better route is to allow our county to welcome that opportunity, welcome that new technology, that new growth, but do it on our terms.”
Both candidates say the water utility needs to be modified but a clear solution has yet to be presented.
Gutierrez said there needs to be some method of measuring water use so the county doesn’t run into the same issue that arose in Upper Kittitas County, where a moratorium was placed on construction after rural development began impacting farmers’ water supply.
But she said assessing rural residents metering and usage fees is unfair.
“The county is literally forcing folks to pay so they can come and regulate usage around the county,” she said. “There is no real service by the county for that.”
She said rural residents need to be given a voice in the matter with an effort to reduce the fees.
“There should be some mitigation of expenses or provide something in exchange,” Gutierrez said.
Previous commissioners said the usage fees would be used to buy more water rights for future rural development.
Curtis says he continues to evolve on the matter.
He said the utility was a fix at the time to avoid having the state regulate water here.
“I’ve been going around saying if someone has a better solution, I’m all ears,” he said. “But I haven’t heard a better solution.”
Curtis said he doesn’t think water is overallocated yet in the basin, and that the county has made strides in water storage and creating a surplus of water.
He does say some type of system needs to be in place to abide by the court’s decision, especially in a county where agriculture accounts for a majority of the economy.
“So, we as a county can’t get this wrong,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.