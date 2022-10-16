All three commission seats are up for election this year, which was required by a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit accusing the county’s voting system of disenfranchising Latinos.
In District 1, Amanda McKinney, a Yakima Republican, is facing Democrat Angie Girard.
Under his green energy policy, Gov. Jay Inslee empowered the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to approve large-scale solar projects.
A few have already been approved in Yakima County, and McKinney isn’t happy about it.
She said Inslee is shoving his green policy down the throats of Eastern Washington communities.
“We have under Inslee’s invitation, with great fanfare and advertisement, ‘if you want to put solar farms in Washington state you come, you go to this group and they will override any local ordinances and you will get approval from us because we want to have XYZ, we want to be the greenest state, we want to have the most solar panels, we want to have the most wind turbines,’ ” McKinney said.
Solar farms shouldn’t replace agricultural land or stand in the way of water storage opportunities, she said.
The solar farms that have either been approved or in the process are on arid land east of Moxee in the Black Rock area, where farming and grazing opportunities are limited by a lack of water.
McKinney said there may be future opportunities to get water into those areas and put those lands back into production.
“Black Rock could be the next cherry orchard. Or because climate change is occurring, it could be the next almond orchard, it might be the next avocado orchard,” she said. “Who knows what is going to happen in the next 50 years. But I can guarantee you if we put a solar panel on it right now, we will know what it’s going to be for the next 50 years. It’ll be a solar panel farm.”
She said the county has a duty under the Growth Management Act to preserve ag land and developing more water storage to keep ag land viable is part of that.
Without adequate water, farmers are forced to replace crops for solar panels, McKinney said.
Her opponent, Girard, disagrees.
“I don’t see how it’s being crammed,” she said of solar power policy. “It’s an opportunity. We have the land here to do it and if the people here who have the land want to do it and it’s not destructive and it’s actually going to help – why would we deny that?”
Girard said solar farms could be installed in a way that wouldn’t interfere with water storage and that there’s room for both.
“If were passing all the environmental issues and were not disrupting any wildlife, or any native species, I think it could be a win-win for everybody,” she said.
The county has the opportunity to become a leader in solar technology, Girard said.
If the county devises too stringent of a code, developers will seek approval from EFSEC instead, she said.
The issue is political more than anything else, she added.
“I think it is very political and the reason why my opponent doesn’t want to do it is because she has a very unhealthy relationship with Jay Inslee and if it's something he wants to do she’s just adamantly against it,” Girard said. “To me it’s county over politics ... We should be doing what’s best for us, for people living here and if it contributes to the environment, why would we not do it?”
For McKinney, the water utility isn’t much different. A previous board enacted the utility in January 2018.
The utility was devised after a state Supreme Court ruling that holds county governments responsible for assuring an adequate water supply and a legal right to tap it when issuing building permits for rural development.
Under the utility, rural development requiring water from January 2018 forward must install a meter and be subject to usage fees.
McKinney said she sees the need for a system to assure adequate water supply, but it shouldn’t burden rural residents with metering and usage fees.
She suggests tapping American Rescue Plan Act and other funds to purchase water rights for future development.
“So we can grow the water bank the county already has so we won’t have to meter,” she said.
Water is a top priority and by increasing water storage and securing alternative ways to acquire funds purchase future water rights is the way to go, McKinney said.
“And we can simply issue permits and show Ecology we have enough water to mitigate,” she said.
But there needs to be some type of system in place to regulate water use to keep the agricultural industry alive as well as provide for domestic use, she said.
“If it was a free for all, there’d be zero consistency and guarantee of water,” she said. “And without consistency and guarantee, you don’t have industry, there’s just no way.
Girard somewhat agrees. She said water experts involved in the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan should be consulted on possible ways to improve the utility. The YBIP is a multi-agency effort that includes local, tribal, state and federal officials aiming to improve water conservation in the Yakima Basin.
“They seem to know what they’re doing,” she said. “They seem to understand water very well. I just feel like some of these (commissioner) decisions are really made in a silo. I’d really love to see a focus group where people would come together.
“I think if everybody understands there is truly not enough water, we’re overallocated, and if they can really understand that and hear if from the people who know the situation well, I think there’d be a little more openness to writing codes and having permitting in a way that is more equitable.”
