Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election.
Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised.
They’re also exploring possible changes to the county’s water utility that was established to assure enough water in the Yakima River Basin for fish, farms and rural development without impacting existing water rights.
Those aren’t the only issues facing the county: Homelessness, gangs, violent crime, drugs and staffing shortages in county government offices also need to be addressed.
Commissioners are paid $113,580 a year and oversee the daily operations of the county government and its $318 million overall annual operating budget.
All three commission seats are up for election this year, which was required by a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit accusing the county’s voting system of disenfranchising Latinos.
New commission district boundaries also were drawn, and the candidates will be selected as single-district members. Voters will only see the candidates running in their district on their ballot.
Incumbents Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde face challengers while Commissioner Ron Anderson isn’t seeking another term.
McKinney, a Yakima Republican, is facing Angie Girard, a Democrat, for District 1. Girard is suing McKinney and Commissioner LaDon Linde over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act. Girard was a write-in during the primary who qualified to appear on the ballot.
In District 2, former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez, a Democrat, is facing Kyle Curtis, a Republican business executive from the Yakama Reservation.
Linde is squaring off against retired Army command sergeant major Steve Saunders of Wapato for District 3. Both are Republicans.
All candidates agree that improving public safety, finding solutions to homelessness and combating drugs and mental health issues are top priorities.
But their perspectives on solar farms and the water utility differ in some ways.
The Yakima Herald-Republic's coverage of these races kicks off today with District 1. A look at the other two districts will be available in coming days.
