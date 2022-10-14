An election forum with Yakima County commissioner candidates is planned Oct. 20 at City Hall in Yakima.
The League of Women Voters of Yakima County will host the forum, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers. Yakima City Hall is at 129 N. Second St.
The forum will enable voters to hear from the candidates and ask them about issues in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates for each district must be present or that portion of the program will be canceled, according to a news release.
The Yakima County Commissioner candidates are: District 1 — Amanda McKinney and Angie Girard; District 2 — Dulce Gutierrez and Kyle Curtis; and District 3 — LaDon Linde and Steven Saunders.
The event format consists of the candidates making timed opening statements and answering questions submitted by a member of the League of Women Voters, as well as by the audience, organizers said.
Co-sponsors are the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition Yakima, Junior League of Yakima, Latino Community Fund, NAACP Yakima Branch, OIC of Washington, OneAmerica Votes and Poder Latinx. Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available.
The forum will be conducted in person, live streamed at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream and available on the Yakima Community Television – Yakima Public Affairs Channel (Y-PAC) after the event.
For more information, email the League of Women Voters of Yakima County at yakimacountylwvyc@gmail.com.
