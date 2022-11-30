About 63,475 Yakima County voters returned ballots in the Nov. 8 general election for a final turnout rate of 49.8%, Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said Tuesday.
The number wasn’t as strong as the last midterm election in 2018, when about 70,000 voters returned ballots, Fisher said, and the registered voter database has grown in that timeframe.
“It evens out because there are more voters registered,” she said.
There are about 127,500 voters registered in the county in 2022, compared to 114,800 in 2018.
Fisher said the elections department prefers to use raw numbers rather than percentages to show changes from year to year because the pool of registered voters is ever-growing.
Turnout among voters with a Hispanic surname was 26% in Yakima County. About 35,003 ballots were issued to people with Hispanic surnames, and about 9,123 ballots were returned, according to Martha Jiménez, the bilingual program coordinator at the auditor’s office.
Last year, turnout was 13%, or 4,505 out of 34,124 registered voters with Spanish surnames. It was 56% during the 2020 presidential election and 41% during the last midterm election in 2018.
Statewide, general election turnout was about 63.7%.
The Office of the Secretary of State will certify statewide results Dec. 8.
Election certification
The Yakima County canvassing board, typically made up of Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joseph Brusic and Commissioner Ron Anderson, certified the general election results Tuesday.
Because two of the members appeared on the ballot as candidates, Jennifer Richter, a manager in the elections office, and Don Anderson, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney, filled in for Ross and Brusic at the meeting.
The board rejected more than 450 total ballots returned late or unsigned by voters.
About 143 were rejected because they were not signed by the voter, and another 99 were rejected because the signature on the ballot didn’t match the one on file. Fisher said efforts were made to reach all those voters by email and phone before certification to fix the issues.
“We’re in the business of making votes count, not the other way around,” she said at the meeting.
About 228 ballots were rejected because they were returned or postmarked after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Results
The final election results certified Tuesday didn’t change the outcome of any local races.
• East Valley voters narrowly approved a levy for the school district to raise $5 million for construction to expand the middle school commons. The levy needed a simple majority to pass, and had 51.04% yes to 48.96% no, 3,274 to 3,140 votes.
• Bond measures for construction and safety updates in Mabton and Union Gap school districts did not get the 60% voter approval needed to pass. The Mabton bond received 54.36% voter approval, and the Union Gap bond had 56.43% support.
• Voters in Selah also rejected a bond measure for a new building for the police department and Selah Municipal Court. It had 51.81% approval to 48.19% no, 1,245 to 1,158.
• Yakima County voters approved a levy for Yakima County Emergency Services with 72% support.
• Republicans Amanda McKinney, Kyle Curtis and LaDon Linde were elected to the Yakima County Commission. McKinney had 69.17% to Democrat Angie Girard’s 30.55%. Curtis had 55.97% to Democrat Dulce Gutierrez’s 43.43%. And Linde had 50.65% to Republican Steve Saunders’ 45.66%.
• In the Yakima County Clerk race, Billie Maggard won with 55.82% of the vote. Jim Curtice won reelection for county coroner with 74.93% support. Gary Hintze was elected to the Yakima County District Court Judge Position 1 with 63.25% of the total.
• Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joe Brusic, Sheriff Bob Udell and Treasurer Ilene Thomson were unopposed and reelected to office. County employee Jacob Tate was elected as county assessor.
• Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse will return to Congress representing District 4, with 150,040 votes statewide as of Tuesday, or 66.49% of the vote. In Yakima County, he received 39,001 votes for 63.28% of the total.
• U.S. Sen. Patty Murray was reelected to Congress with 1,739,631 votes and 57.15% of the vote statewide as of Tuesday. In Yakima County, Republican opponent Tiffany Smiley won the majority of the vote, with 63.93% support.
• Democrat Steve Hobbs will also return to office as Secretary of State. He had 1,466,541 votes and 49.77% of the vote statewide as of Tuesday. In Yakima County, opponent Julie Anderson, a nonpartisan candidate, won the majority with 59.05% of the vote.
• Chris Corry, R-Yakima, won the District 14 Position 1 state House race with 30,367 votes, or 65.88% of the vote as of Tuesday. In Yakima County he received 23,639 votes, or 67.4% of the vote. He was running against Laurene Contreras, who stated no party preference.
• Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, won the District 14 Position 2 state House race with 30,940 votes statewide, or 66.83% of the vote. In Yakima County she received 23,868 votes, or 67.82% of the vote. She was running against Liz Hallock of Yakima, who stated no party preference.
• Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, won the District 15 Senate race with 15,624 votes statewide, or 67.72% of the vote. In Yakima County she received 9,403 votes, or 64.5% of the vote. She was running against Lindsey Keesling, a Yakima Democrat.
• Rep. Bruce Chandler and newcomer Bryan Sandlin were elected to House seats in District 15. Both are Republicans and were running unopposed.
WA state can’t make it any easier to vote. Voter apathy is unacceptable. Don’t complain about our government if you don’t vote.
