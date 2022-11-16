Latino voter participation this general election has more than doubled that of last year in Yakima County, according to preliminary results.
That means a recent settlement between the county and immigrant rights group OneAmerica that aimed to boost Latino participation is working, said the group’s community organizer Audel Ramirez.
“It means that getting out and connecting with the community and impressing upon people the importance of their vote is working,” he said. “The fact that more people are seeing the value and participating.”
The settlement stemmed from a lawsuit OneAmerica filed, alleging the county’s voting system disenfranchised Latinos. The settlement redefined commission district boundaries, one a Latino majority, ended at-large elections and required all three seats go up for election this year.
As of Monday evening, 9,034 voters with Spanish surnames had returned ballots. That’s slightly more than 26% of the 34,491 registered voters with Spanish surnames, according to tabulations provided by county election staff.
“These are great numbers, Ramirez said. “This is a huge improvement — hands down.”
Last year only 4,505 voters participated countywide of the 34,124 registered voters with Spanish surnames. That’s a 13% turnout.
It’s an increase from last year, but still lower than the presidential election in 2020 when it was 56% and the last midterm election in 2018 when it was 41%. Numbers won’t be final until the election is certified on Nov. 29.
Though OneAmerica Vote’s favored candidate — Democrat Dulce Gutierrez — may not have won Commission District 2, progress is being made, Ramirez said.
“If we can keep those 9,000 voting and add to it, imagine what the participation levels will look like in four or five years,” he said. “At that point you will start seeing the shift and start seeing the incorporation in the community.”
Gutierrez had 43.6% of the vote to Republican Kyle Curtis’ 56.4% as of Monday. Gutierrez was one of the plaintiffs in the OneAmerica lawsuit.
District highlights
For the first time, Latinos made up more than half of Yakima County’s population, 50.7%, in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Only one Latino has been elected to the county commission since 1998 — Jessie S. Palacios, who represented District 3 from 1998 to 2006, the county’s election office said.
So far, commissioner District 1 has seen the largest percent of Latino participation with 35.6%. There, Republican incumbent Amanda McKinney handily defeated Democratic challenger Angie Girard. As of Monday, 2,698 ballots had been returned in that district from 7,559 registered voters with Spanish surnames.
District 2 so far has seen a 24% turnout among Latino voters. As of Monday, 2,665 ballots had been returned from 11,105 registered voters with Spanish surnames.
And District 3 so far has seen a 23% turnout among Latino voters. Of the 15,820 registered voters with Spanish surnames there, 3,715 had returned ballots as of Monday night.
Although District 1 has seen the largest percentage of Latino voter turnout so far, District 3 has had the most ballots returned as of Monday with 3,715, which is only 790 fewer last year’s Latino turnout countywide.
Historically, District 1 — where whites account for 67% of the population — has had the most overall voter turnout.
Ramirez said that’s part of the reason the settlement called for eliminating at-large elections. Previously, commissioners were selected by voters in their respective districts only in the primary but were selected at-large in the general election.
That system allowed District 1 voters to essentially decided who would serve in the other districts, Ramirez said.
Districts 2 and 3 will be up again in 2024, a presidential year when turnout is higher.
Party affiliation
Party affiliation is shifting among Latinos, some say.
And that shift soon could lead to a strong Republican Latino candidate being elected, said Debra Manjarrez, chairwoman of the Yakima County Republican Central Committee.
“Most definitely we’ll see a Hispanic get elected if they have the conservative values the county wants,” she said.
She said the local Republican party now has more than a handful of Latino precinct committee officers and efforts continue to reach out to conservative Latinos.
“The point is we are reaching out to more Hispanics through the Hispanics that are involved,” she said. “That’s how we’re doing it. That’s a big deal.”
Manjarrez points to Toppenish Mayor Elpidia Saavedra, a Republican.
Saavedra said she was raised a Democrat but switched to the Republican party after paying close attention to concerning issues and the policy surrounding them.
Family values, safer communities and parental rights are luring more Latinos to the Republican party, she said.
“When we talk about Republican values, or conservative values, we are talking about the ability for people to work, not the ability to be given welfare and remain oppressed,” she said.
Saavedra said a similar shift is occurring in south Florida, where Cubans are upset over the Biden administration’s handling of the economy and global affairs.
“Florida has huge Cuban community,” she said. “They’re just waking up. Maybe historically people have voted Democrat, maybe they have, but they’re waking up.”
Ramirez said OneAmerica Votes would back any candidate who is aligned with immigrant rights and values, despite party affiliation.
He said District 3 Republican incumbent LaDon Linde serves as an example. He knocked on doors and talked to residents throughout his campaign. Linde also speaks Spanish.
“If LaDon Linde is going to work in his district and represent the people in his district, does it matter if there is an R or D next to his name? Ramirez said. “I don’t think so.”
