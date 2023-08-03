Voters appear to have approved a levy lid lift in Yakima County Fire District 3 while Jim Borst is in the lead for a fire commissioner post in Fire District 12, according to preliminary election results Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters in the Naches-based District 3 asked voters to lift a levy lid to help maintain fire protection service.
So far, voters are favoring the five-year measure with 121 votes, 58.7%, compared to 85 votes, 41.3%, against, results showed.
The measure would incrementally increase the levy from 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to about $1 per $1,000 of assessed value over five years.
Results also showed Borst well ahead of two others in his bid for commission Position 1 of Fire District 12 in West Valley.
Borst was leading Wednesday night with 671 votes for 40.5%. Michael Murphy followed with 511 votes for 30.8% and Aaron Cockrum trailed with 476 votes, 28.7%.
