Voters appear to have reinstalled two incumbents and elected a Lower Valley businesses executive to the Yakima County Commission, according to preliminary election results.
Republican incumbents Amanda McKinney in District 1 and LaDon Linde in District 3 were retaining their seats while Kyle Curtis held a strong lead for District 2, results showed Tuesday night.
McKinney had 15,379 votes, or 68.7%, while Democratic challenger Angie Girard followed with 6,977 votes for 31.2%.
“I’m absolutely thrilled because I get to continue doing what I absolutely love, which is to keep serving the people of Yakima County,” McKinney said.
McKinney said her first order of business will be help award ARPA funds to local agencies and organizations who applied.
Commissioners already devoted $2.8 million of the $48 million in those funds to a regional crime lab.
Holding off on spending the rest of those dollars has positioned several road, building and other infrastructure projects to tap other federal funding sources, making the ARPA dollars stretch farther, she said.
“By holding off and not spending those funds, we will be heads and shoulders above other communities who spent their ARPA funds,” McKinney said.
In District 3, Linde had captured 2,914 votes for 53% while Republican challenger Steve Saunders trailed with 2,557 votes for 47%.
“There’s a lot of votes to count still I’m sure, but it feels good to be in this position at this point,” Linde said.
Linde said deciding ARPA funds will be his first priority.
“Once the dust settles, we still have some ARPA funds to award,” he said. “We will have a new board (of commissioners) and we will have to assign committees and duties.”
Continuing to seek and obtain quality staff countywide and a dedicated countywide ambulance would also be immediate priorities, he said.
“These are some of the key issues we are dealing with right now,” he said.
And in District 2, Republican business executive Curtis jumped ahead with 5,454 votes for 59% as former Yakima City Council member and Democrat Dulce Gutierrez followed with 3,783 votes for 41%.
Curtis, who previously served on the county’s planning commission, said he was pleasantly surprised.
“I’ve been working my butt off since March and I think that shows tonight,” he said.
Curtis said he’s been doing his homework on county government and is ready to get to work. He said he’s glad that all candidates had made public safety a high priority, and that will be first on his agenda.
“I think that’s where we’re going to get to work very quickly,” he said.
This election involved more layers of politics than usual.
First off, all three seats were up for election because of a settlement agreement between the county and immigrants-rights group OneAmerica, which alleged the county’s election system disenfranchised Latino voters. The settlement not only forced the election of all three commissioners, but also required new district boundaries including one with a Latino majority.
Districts 2 and 3 will go up for election in 2024 to align with the presidential election.
Then were also lawsuits filed by Girard, director of accreditation and compliance at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, and Thurston County activist Arthur West, alleging Linde, McKinney and Commissioner Ron Anderson violated the Open Public Meetings Act when they devised new rules giving them more power over the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health.
The new rules were never implemented, and the county settled the lawsuit.
“It’s nice to have those things behind us,” Linde said.
