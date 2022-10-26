Democrat Patty Murray is defending her U.S. Senate seat against Republican Tiffany Smiley of Pasco.
Smiley is a political newcomer facing off against an incumbent who has been in office for about 30 years. Smiley, 41, has been a veterans advocate since 2005 and previously worked as a triage nurse.
Education is a top issue for her this election. She said she saw the effect that remote learning had on kids during the pandemic.
“I’m a mom of three young boys and, you know, I’m deeply worried about their future in this state,” she said.
She supports expanding school choice and dual language programs, increasing access to trade schools and apprenticeship programs, raising teacher pay and banning the federal government from forgiving student loans.
Murray has represented Washington in the Senate since 1993. Before that, she was a state senator and preschool teacher. She said this is an important election for securing the right to abortion and health care, for the economy and for democracy.
“People’s rights are on the line,” she said. “This election is about whether or not our economy will work for everyone, not just those at the top. It is an election about whether we’ll be a country where women can make their own health care decisions and it really is (an) election about whether our democracy is going to stay a democracy.”
Murray secured her spot in the general election with 1,002,811 votes, about 52.22% of the total. Smiley advanced with 646,917 votes, about 33.69% of the total, according to statewide results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
Murray has a lead in fundraising. Through September, she had raised $17.8 million to Smiley’s $12.8 million, according to records from the Federal Election Commission.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked each candidate questions about plans for water and farmers, public safety, election misinformation and polarization. Some answers have been edited for length.
What should be the next priority for federal funding in the Yakima Basin integrated water plan?
Smiley: It needs to be funded. We need to ensure that these projects — you know, I’ve talked to farmers all over this state and irrigation affects them, as well. But we need to ensure that we are getting them every resource that they need, and delivering results. I am happy to do that. And while I understand that it’s an important issue, we also need to remember that their quality of life, all of these individuals in the Yakima Valley, their quality of life is important. But we need to be funding these programs and not just kicking the can down the road but ensuring that we’re delivering solutions.
Murray: I’m really proud to have worked with all the leaders in the Yakima Basin to continue to make sure that we are doing everything we can for water for our farmers. We have to make sure that we have the correct infrastructure. We need to continue to support the basin issues that we’ve worked on for so long, and I am going to continue to do that. We know that water is getting harder and harder in the southern part of this country. We know that preserving and making sure that we’ve got the water resources here in Washington state is critical to our farmers, to our families and really to all of our country.
Yakama Nation and Yakima County law enforcement leaders recently sent a letter to federal officials requesting more public safety resources, including funding to support hiring more officers and support for a regional crime center. Do you support the regional crime center?
Murray: It is absolutely critical that the federal government do its part in tackling crime. It has to be a priority for everyone actually, from our local governments to our state governments. To our federal government, where I serve. The American rescue plan, actually, that we passed a year and a half ago, with only Democratic support, by the way, provided a lot of really important resources to help keep our officers on the payroll in our communities and help to hire more. As we look now at our appropriations bills, how we are going to make sure that we’re helping support our communities when it comes to hiring police and keeping police on the workforce. So that is something that I will continue to do.
Q: So do you support the regional crime center?
Murray: What I always do is when we get letters like that, my staff and I talk to the regional folks. What exactly are you looking for? What resources can we help find you, and what can we fight for? And that’s what we’re in the process of doing.
Smiley: Yes, absolutely. I have been in the Yakima Valley, I’ve talked with sheriffs, law enforcement in the Yakima Valley. Over a year ago, they had deep concerns about the rise in crime, the homicide rate, crime against women, and it is deeply troubling. I know in Seattle that there’s not enough police officers to even investigate sexual assault, and I assume that’s what’s starting to happen in the Yakima Valley as well, which is extremely alarming. I will always stand up and ensure that women are protected and safe. You look at the fentanyl and the drugs that are coming across — I went to the southern border just to see it for myself because again, in every room I go into someone is affected by the fentanyl crisis. No. 1, we need to secure our border. We need to secure it immediately. And I know the law enforcement and sheriffs across Yakima Valley in this state support me in that as well. Another thing you know that I will support is holding repeat offenders accountable. That is important. We need to prosecute recidivism. At the federal level, what I will ensure is, I’ll allow law enforcement agencies to use federal grant dollars to offer $5,000 in hiring and retention bonuses so we can recruit and retain good police officers and bring law and order back to protect our citizens in this great state.
What should be the priority for the next federal farm bill that will shape food, farm, conservation and nutrition programs across the country beginning in 2023?
Smiley: I would like to ensure No. 1 that our farmers’ voices are at the table in that bill, and that we are making sure that we are decreasing the cost of living and gas prices because that deeply affects farmers. And you know, this whole new green electric vehicle agenda that has come from Sen. Murray, our farmers are scared and they’re deeply worried because they’re going “How in the world am I going to turn my whole farm (to) electric?” We need to ensure that our farmers’ voices are at the table on this issue, and that we are reining in the out of control spending, that we’re ensuring that they are protected, that we’re lowering gas prices, so they can do their job of producing food for all of America.
Murray: I’m proud to have worked on many farm bill reauthorizations. In the one that we have coming up, I am really prioritizing the needs of our farmers here in Washington state, strengthening the programs that our farmers rely on so they can plan ahead and stay competitive. Research is always critical. As a proud graduate of WSU, working with WSU to make sure we have the research available for our farmers for our needs in the future is always a priority for me. And everything from crop insurance to conservation to market access programs are things that we always want to make sure that we protect for our farmers in the Valley and are really across our state.
False claims about the 2020 election have prompted mistrust in the election system among some voters. Is Joe Biden the legitimate president of the U.S.?
Murray: Yes.
Smiley: Yes, he is.
How should Congress go about addressing election and voter misinformation?
Smiley: This was so important to me that I released my agenda for a political recovery and reform. I believe that voters do have good reason to start to lose trust in our political system. We have career politicians that always seem like they’re in it for themselves, don’t listen to the people, don’t hold town halls, aren’t engaged in hearing from the voices of Washington state. Government always throws up roadblocks to the people that serve. Our family certainly understands that on a really real level. And party politics always seem to get in the way of what is best for our country. My agenda really focuses on holding politicians accountable and giving hope to the voters who have lost confidence in our government’s ability to enact positive change and policies that directly impact their lives in a positive way. In my political agenda for recovery and reform, I will hold at least 10 town hall meetings per year when I’m in office. I will ensure that I am accessible to as many Washington state voters as possible. Another part of that is to ensure efforts to increase voter participation are never undermined or do not undermine the confidence in our elections. It needs to be easy to vote and hard to cheat. And I truly believe we need to ban taxpayer funds from ever going to political campaigns to attend town halls. And then I have also put out — and I’ve been very bold on this as well because I’m going to D.C. to get work done — so if I get there and we cannot pass a budget for that year then we need to revoke the salaries of members of Congress. Because there are real people suffering under policies here in Washington state trying to make their ends meet and balancing budgets and trying to survive. So if we can’t do it in Congress, then we shouldn’t get paid.
Murray: I think we are at a critical point in our country, where we have to recognize that people who attack our voting processes and question the results of them with false information are really harming our democracy overall. It is really important that we have election integrity. In the Senate right now, we’re in the process of working on some legislation to assure that we do that better in the electoral process. A bipartisan bill, I support it. But we have to make sure that people in this country can vote, and that’s about the voting rights bill that we were unable to get past because no Republicans supported it this time. That really is making sure that states don’t put barriers in place for people who want to vote and that we have election integrity because we all trust that we can vote and that vote counted.
What can be done to ease the polarization in Congress and the nation?
Murray: Look, I’m really proud of my record on this. I have worked very hard as senator and continue to do so to make sure that we work cooperatively in any ways we can to get things done. I was the senator who worked with Paul Ryan to pass a budget deal when no one thought we could so we could come out of a government shutdown a few years back. I’ve worked with my Republican counterparts every day on issues affecting veterans. I passed, recently, legislation to make sure that we have the caregiver act for veterans of all eras. That was done on a bipartisan basis. I worked to fund a lot of the issues in Washington state, from the Hanford nuclear reservation to support for our farmers on a bipartisan basis. You can’t get anything done if you don’t do that. So I’m very proud of my record and will continue to work with my partners across the aisle to get things done for my state.
Smiley: Being accessible, being honest, being transparent. And look, I have a track record of taking on big government and winning, and I didn’t do that alone. I did that by building coalitions and bringing people together. For me, it is sad just how our politics is so negative and divisive. And of course, Sen. Murray (has paid for) ads to paint me as an extremist and shows this picture of me and Donald Trump. I was meeting with the President of the United States at the time. I’m fighting on behalf of every Democrat, Republican and Independent injured service member and their family. I even met with Sen. Murray. So it was disheartening, you know, after 30 years in the Senate, that she would spend that much money to lie. To say that our family who has served and sacrificed for our country is a threat to democracy. That’s not the way forward. That’s not how you bring people together. We are running a campaign that’s based on truths and what people are facing here in Washington state. That’s exactly what I will take to the Senate: Work across the aisle and get the job done. We need a Congress that works. We need servant leadership. Partisan politics is not the way forward.
