Growth and the town’s relationship with businesses in Naches are concerns for the candidates vying to serve as the town’s mayor.
Incumbent Paul Williams, who has served for two terms, is facing a challenge from Bill Davis, who is making his first run for an elected political office.
For the candidates, growth is a way to keep the town thriving, while residents work to balance the small-town atmosphere many find attractive.
The city’s population has grown from 795 in 2010 to 1,084 in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The mayor’s position pays $12,240 annually.
The following responses have been edited for space and clarity.
Why do you want to be the mayor of Naches, and why do you feel you are qualified for the job?
Williams: I would like to be the mayor of Naches to continue to assist the town in modernizing our infrastructure to better serve the people who live here and create a growing town. I feel my knowledge and experience can assist the town in those efforts.
Davis: I was born and raised in Naches. I have always considered it home even when my wife and I lived in different parts of the county. I have never sought a political office before. However, my business background will serve me well if elected. Sometimes change is good.
What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the town, and how would you address it?
Williams: Growth is the most pressing issue facing Naches. Providing neighborhoods for our children to live and keeping the town alive and growing.
Davis: I personally believe the mayor should be working together with the business community and assist in their success. If the businesses thrive, the community thrives. That relationship has been eroding over the years, and consequently the town has suffered.
The town should also be reaching out to the local service clubs. These organizations do so much unselfishly for the community, but the association between the town and the clubs has declined over the years. A closer working relationship would only benefit our citizens. I am confident I can reverse that trend.
Naches' population has grown about 36% since the 2010 census. Does the town have plans to deal with growth and maintain its current atmosphere?
Williams: With increase in population of 36% since 2010 it is important to be ahead of a need and not chasing it.
Davis: Naches is comprised of proud, hard-working folks who love the community and are smart enough to make their own decisions on how growth should come to Naches. Is their vision to grow as quickly as possible and become a bedroom community for Yakima or is their preference to maintain the unique character of the town by growing from within? Naches has opportunities for the preservation and rehabilitation of existing neighborhoods. There is still land within the town itself that can be built upon. These are choices for the community to decide, not the city council, mayor or town administrator. The folks in Naches should know they have a choice in how their town moves forward. They deserve a voice.
