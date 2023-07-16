Incumbent Sherri Mae Darrow will face challengers Maryrose Gonzalez and Brett Stauffer in the race for the Toppenish school board District 5 seat in the August primary.
The top two candidates in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the general election in November.
In addition to serving on the Toppenish school board since 2019, Darrow is a school bus driver for the Wapato School District. Gonzalez is a civic engagement and advocacy coordinator for the OIC of Washington. Stauffer recently retired from his work as athletic director at Toppenish High School.
Toppenish School District has about 4,400 students. Much of it is located within the Yakama Reservation. About one-third of its students are English language learners, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
District 5 encompasses the northern tip of the district, which extends into parts of Zillah.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked the candidates three questions. Their responses are below.
What are your strategies for combating pandemic-related learning loss among students?
Darrow: Students across the board, from today's first graders to seniors, have been affected by the pandemic. They have all missed social and emotional learning during the pandemic. Staff have been hired to council students needing mental help, and tutoring is made available for all students.
Gonzalez: With the closing of schools, it left teachers scrambling to get an online curriculum going while some students felt freedom from bells and schedules. Yet, others felt social isolation and lack of comprehension versus actual learning in the classroom, like my daughter whose preference was to physically be in a classroom to ask the questions and gain clarity to her assignments.
In 2021, a federal act was passed and allowed for schools to develop plans for reopening and addressing the overall “learning loss." It would be my job to inquire if the district received this funding and if it contributed to the in-person readiness to learn for all our students. Absent that, talking with the board and brainstorming what makes for the best possible education for our students is key because their educational, social and mental health wellness are in our hands as far as curricula goes.
Stauffer: Since students' situations are unique, a combination of strategies will need to be used in order to combat learning loss due to the pandemic. Some (but not all) of the strategies that I would endeavor to implement would deal with extended and personalized learning time, tutoring opportunities, evaluation of curriculum and instructional strategies, use of data to drive decisions and family engagement and involvement. By using a multifaceted approach with these strategies, a school district should experience success at overcoming the pandemic learning loss.
Many schools are facing budget troubles with the availability of pandemic-era federal funds ending next year. How will you make sure the district stays fiscally healthy while continuing to provide a quality education?
Darrow: Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty that followed, contracts and spending had been adjusted with flexibility and stability in mind. The board and I have been evaluating existing programs and their ongoing continuity with students and faculty in mind. Times are constantly changing; thus we will adapt and persevere for the betterment of the quality of education.
Gonzalez: Previous experience on the board found good funding sense by our financial team. They were always on top of all financial news affecting schools, and monitored expenditures that would help them to plan for a “rainy day” for each upcoming year so they would not be in similar situations as other local districts; and the district rarely faced budget troubles. It is anticipated the board is still being informed about the monthly spending and remaining left for the academic year. As a board member, I am confident that same communication will be shared with us as a body as well as any cheers, jeers, and recommendations about what is spent, how much has been saved, and what curricula are worth exploring to help the students excel.
Stauffer: Fiscal viability relies on the proper allocation of resources. Programs and policies will need to be prioritized and hard decisions may need to be made. If elected, I will be able to take an in-depth look at where money is being spent and make common sense changes if need be. Historically, the Toppenish School District has been fiscally healthy through its allocations and numerous grants and programs. I would want to help stay the course while adding the prioritization effect.
What would be your approach to listening and responding to the community while on the school board?
Darrow: Anytime a community member calls or meets me in public, I'm always happy to listen to what they have to say. When needed, I encourage them and direct them to whom they need to speak with. I also encourage them to attend and speak out at the board meeting.
Gonzalez: In the past, I was tasked with making decisions that affected lives and I did it with integrity and without bias, conflict of interest, or conjecture. It was not much different on the board; and it is within the teachings of my family elders to always listen and within the guidelines of being a board member, provide information that was not on either side of an issue because concerns requiring a definitive answer belongs within the proper forum before the appropriate audience for resolution to ensure due process for all. Whether it be to follow a proper chain of command to appearing at a meeting to share thoughts that might benefit the whole, I do my best to allow for their being acknowledged.
Stauffer: Since I am recently retired, my plan is to visit all the schools in the district one or two times a month and talk with teachers, administrators and parents. This will help me keep a finger on the pulse of needs in the community and school district. Since I have lived in Toppenish for the past 36 years and been an administrator at the high school for 21 years, I know quite a few people in the community and invite comments and questions from all. I would have a willingness and desire to sit down and talk with anyone in the community that had problems or issues.
