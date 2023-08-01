Mayoral contests for several communities and the creation a new Lower Yakima Valley hospital district are on Tuesday’s primary ballot.
Ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election are due by 8 p.m. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day.
All ballot envelopes must be clearly signed to be accepted.
In-person drop boxes are available throughout Yakima County, generally at town or city halls. A full list of sites is available online at bit.ly/elx-sites23.
Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office with questions. Office hours in the courthouse downtown are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters in Selah, Wapato and Granger will see mayoral races on their ballots. City council and school board seats also are on the ballot, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election in November.
The measure to create a public hospital district in the Lower Valley needs a minimum voter turnout that exceeds 40% of the total number of votes cast in the proposed district during the 2022 general election to be considered valid. In this case, that threshold is 2,802 voters, according to the Auditor’s Office.
As of Monday, turnout was 13.34%, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
