Public safety is a key issue for all three candidates for the Sunnyside City Council Position 7 race.
Jorge Galvan and Jason Raines are challenging incumbent Craig Hicks in the primary election Aug. 1. The two candidates with the most votes will move on to November's general election.
City council members are paid an annual salary of $4,800.
Sunnyside has struggled with gang violence and public safety during the last year. In May 2022, a shooting at the city’s Cinco de Mayo festival left five injured and the community shocked.
The Yakima Herald-Republic spoke to the candidates, who are focused on preventing crime. They linked lower crime rates to more opportunities for businesses and a sunny future to the city of 16,000.
Jason Raines
Raines is a property manager in the Lower Valley and a former city council member. He served on the council from 2011-15 and his platform focuses on public safety.
“I am running for Sunnyside City Council Position 7 to get the police department back up to full strength,” he wrote in an email.
“In 2011 I was elected to City Council, and we were successful in reducing crime at that time with great emphasis on having effective law enforcement in the community,” he said in an email. “In addition, the police no longer have a street crimes task force to focus on gang violence. As a result of that, crime is exploding. When we have a police department back to full strength, it will go a long way to helping make Sunnyside the jewel of the Yakima Valley.”
“Public safety is the number one job of the Sunnyside City Council. We can fix the problem of not having enough officers on our streets,” Raines added. “As a parent of three children, I want this city to be a better place for them. As a resident property manager, I want the community to be safe for everyone to enjoy. When the community is safe, it will encourage more investment and economic development.”
Jorge Galvan
Galvan is a local business owner who grew up in Sunnyside, where he now runs a freight brokerage business and a CDL school. His focuses are on opportunities for youth, public safety and affordable housing.
“I am running for City Council in Sunnyside because I have witnessed the growth and challenges of this community firsthand. Sunnyside is where I was raised, and it holds a special place in my heart. The diversity of our community should be reflected in our leadership; hence, I aim to bring representation and a fresh perspective to the Council,” Galvan said in an email. “My background in business and education has given me the tools to serve effectively on Sunnyside City Council.”
“To effectively tackle crime, we need to look at its root causes, and one such cause is the lack of recreational and engaging activities for the youth ... I will work tirelessly with the City Manager and grant writers to allocate more funds for crime prevention. I want to attract investors who are willing to create businesses that cater to the youth,” Galvan wrote. “Addressing public safety in Sunnyside requires a proactive approach, focusing on community engagement and early intervention, especially among the youth. I fondly recall programs like DARE which brought police officers into schools and fostered positive relationships between law enforcement and young people.”
He said affordable housing is another critical issue facing Sunnyside, and it directly affects the well-being and stability of the community.
“As a city council member, I will collaborate with the city manager and the planning committee to attract investors interested in building residential communities,” Galvan said in an email.
Galvan wants to incentivize affordable housing development from developers and seek grants to help first-time homebuyers with down payments. He said he wants Sunnyside to have flourishing businesses, prioritize education, embrace diversity and have equal participation and representation for all communities, including the Hispanic population.
“I envision a Sunnyside that is vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous, where all residents feel valued and have ample opportunities to thrive,” Galvan wrote. “I encourage everyone to engage in this democratic process and share their thoughts and concerns, so together, we can shape the future of our beloved city.”
Craig Hicks
Hicks has served three terms as the city council member for Position 7 since his election in 2011. He is a maintenance technician for Legends Casino.
He served in the military for 20 years, he said, which gave him an understanding of budget processes and how to work with different types of people.
“I’m interested in what’s going on in the city. I like to be a part of what’s happening,” Hicks said.
“Crime is our biggest issue. We have a lot going on down here. Shootings and robberies and everything,” Hicks said. “Outside of that, I’d like to see more business come to town, but until we get crime under control, no business is going to be willing to come down here. How can we deal with that? We work with our police department best we can. None of us are law enforcement. We only push policy, and we have to keep within the state’s regulations.”
“The way it’s always worked is we’ve come up with ideas, we push them to our lawyer. He tells us ‘that’s crazy or that might work,’” Hicks said, before discussing the importance of collaborating with colleagues. “Council is equal. Best I can say is listen to what the citizens are talking about and what they think and see if there’s any way we can get it to work for us.”
Hicks wants to see a community that “gets along and is not gang related. To me it doesn’t matter what color the skin color is, to me I base everything off personality and actions,” he said. “A community that is a community, not this little group and that little group and this little group over here. That drives me nuts. Little cliques, no.”
