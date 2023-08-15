Proponents of a new hospital district in the Lower Yakima Valley say they will work to put it back on ballots after it failed to meet voter turnout requirements in the Aug. 1 election.
Election results were certified Tuesday in Yakima County. The majority of voters, 66%, voted for proposition, which had 1,636 votes for and 841 against. While the support was there, total voter turnout was not.
The proposition failed to meet a 1947 law that requires public hospital districts to get a certain number of total votes relative to the population living within its boundaries.
The law says the total of votes needed to be greater than 40% of the total number of votes cast in the proposed district in the previous year’s state general election. The hospital district proposal needed 2,802 votes. It had 2,642 votes, or 160 votes short.
Supporters like Dr. Jordann Loehr, a Lower Valley OB/GYN, want to see the proposition back on ballots as soon as possible.
“The people of the Lower Valley know that we are worth the effort,” Loehr said. “Although the system is complex with a sordid history, the opportunity for the community to own its access to healthcare is one that is too important to let go of.”
Across the county, 19.3% of eligible voters returned their ballots, according to the Auditor’s Office certified results.
Matthew Ellsworth, executive director of the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts, said he was surprised by the results.
“It is rare for a Public Hospital Measure not to meet the certification requirements,” Ellsworth said. “In the August 2023 election the Yakima PHD was the only one in the state that I am aware of that fell short of the required total number of votes cast.”
The proposition was one of four in the state during the August election related to public hospital districts. The proposal in Yakima County was the only one to create a new district. Voters in Pacific County, Okanogan-Douglas counties and Adams County passed bond and levies for hospital districts there.
After meeting with the Office of the Secretary of State and the County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kathy Fisher, the Yakima County elections manager, said the process for getting a public hospital district proposition on the ballot will have to start from scratch, starting with petition signatures.
The first step of the process will be to collect petition signatures from 10% of the registered voters within the district’s proposed boundaries. The 1,132 signatures collected by advocates of the proposition in January will not be valid for future elections.
“The petition that was submitted and certified was to place the measure on the ballot for a specific election as called for by the Board of County Commissioners,” Fisher said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Some petition signers may no longer be registered voters in the area or they may no longer wish to have their name appear on the petition.”
Loehr said all the commissioner candidates for the public hospital district are on board to run again. Advocates of the district are hoping to have the proposition back on ballots in time for the Feb. 13 election next year.
“We know two things,” Loehr said. “We need to start again and due to how the system is set up, this initiative is ineligible for the November ballot. So, we start again with the petitions and presenting to the commissioner and getting on the next possible ballot.”
Other results
In other election results, Granger will have a new mayor next year.
Council members Hilda González and Ryan Stonemetz will advance to the general election in November, beating incumbent Mayor Jose Trevino and Silvia Zarate.
González had 94 votes, or 37.4%, and Stonemetz had 61 votes, or 24.3%. Silvia Zarate, a business owner, tax professional and licensed insurance agent, had 46 votes or 18.3% and Trevino had 50 votes, 20% of Wednesday’s total.
González is retired and has been serving as a Granger Council member since 2020. Stonemetz is self-employed and has been on the Granger City Council since 2021.
Other candidates advancing to the general election in November based on final primary results:
Yakima City Council: Dulce Gutierrez and Leo Roy
Selah mayor: Russell Carlson and Roger Bell
Wapato mayor: Michael Kennedy and Margaret Estrada
Naches Town Council: Tiffany Sigler and Matt McCoy for Position 2 and Denny Carrell and Robert Weekes for Position 4
Sunnyside City Council: Mike Farmer and Keren Vazquez for Position 5, Jorge Galvan and Jason Raines for Position 7
Union Gap City Council: Julie Schilling and Dave Matson
Sunnyside school board: Jory Anderson and Anna Saenz
Toppenish school board: Brett Stauffer and Maryrose Gonzalez
West Valley school board: Steve Wolcott and Dave Jaeger
Fire District 12 commissioner: Jim Borst and Michael (Scott) Murphy
