Yakima County had the lowest turnout rate in the state in the August primary with just 19.6% of registered voters returning a ballot.
Countywide turnout for voters with Spanish surnames was lower, at just 10%.
Yakima County election officials use Spanish surnames to track Latino voter participation in a county that is more than 50% Latino and Latinx.
“Historically, odd-year primaries tend to experience lower turnout compared to even-year primaries due to various factors,” said Martha Jiménez, bilingual program analyst with Yakima County Elections. “In the recent election, we observed this trend reflected in both Spanish and non-Spanish surname participation within the county.”
Officials and voting advocates noted the need for increased participation and information in lower-profile, local primary elections. However, voting participation advocates, particularly those who have organized in Sunnyside, were encouraged by higher turnout rates in the Lower Valley.
Turnout for voters with Spanish surnames was 7.4% in the Upper Yakima Valley – cities north of the Union Gap. In the cities of Wapato, Sunnyside and Granger, Spanish surname turnout was almost 13%.
Yakima’s Council District 1, for example, saw a decrease in turnout compared to past elections. In the City of Sunnyside, the second largest city in the county, a record number of ballots were returned by voters with Spanish surnames.
The statewide average for voter turnout in the primary was 30%, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Candidates and advocates coalesce in Sunnyside
Sunnyside’s Spanish surname turnout of 12% matched numbers from other odd-year, local elections. Turnout was 12% in the 2021 and 2019 general elections.
Those were general elections, which tend to be more competitive with higher turnouts. Those elections also had fewer registered voters and lower numbers of returned ballots.
There were 551 voters with Spanish surnames in Sunnyside’s 2023 primary, compared to 405 in the 2021 general election and 421 in the 2019 general election. Sunnyside’s 2019 primary election, which was the last local primary in Sunnyside, had 275 Spanish surname voters and a turnout rate of 9%.
Audel Ramirez is an unpaid volunteer who works with the Lower Valley Latinx Coalition, a group of Latinx candidates have come together to run for city council and school board positions. He has focused on Latino voter turnout for years in the Yakima Valley and was recently an organizer with the nonpartisan voter outreach nonprofit OneAmerica.
“It’s looking great,” Ramirez said. “I mainly focused on Sunnyside.”
He said he was encouraged by the increase in voting and voter registration among people with Spanish surnames. In the 2019 primary, there were 2,913 voters with Spanish surnames in Sunnyside. This month, that number had grown to 4,689.
Ramirez attributed the increased voter engagement to efforts from the Lower Valley Latinx Coalition. He said candidates have been active, holding community listening sessions in English and Spanish and canvassing for the primary election.
“What Sunnyside has done is remarkable,” Ramirez said. “We have Latinos running for every position.”
Mark Figueroa, state program coordinator for nonpartisan nonprofit Poder Latinx, which focuses on voter engagement in the Latinx community, was encouraged by the results. He mentioned the work of Poder Latinx and nonprofits like Ella and Raíces, which have engaged in community organizing in Sunnyside for years.
“This is showing organization’s previous work,” he said. “It really shows that our work is providing results.”
Figueroa added that he hopes to see more of those newly registered voters turning in their ballots. The city of Sunnyside added more than 4,000 registered voters between the 2019 and 2023 primaries, but had just 800 more voters.
“We can see a small increase, small steps, but this kind of shows that this is a long term process,” Figueroa said.
Turnout is still low across the county
While Sunnyside saw increases in turnout among voters with Spanish surnames, officials noted that those trends were not countywide.
In the five areas that had primary elections in 2019 and 2023, only Sunnyside and Granger saw increases in the number of Spanish surname voters. There were decreases in Selah, Wapato and in Yakima City Council District 1.
“There's a pressing need for ongoing initiatives to enhance voter engagement and participation,” said Yakima City Council Member Matt Brown, who also chairs the local Republican party. “While there have been noticeable shifts, the overall trend indicates a decrease in county-wide voter participation.”
Jimenéz said local elections may receive less attention because they’re not state- or countywide.
Yakima County has made efforts to engage with Latino voters – Jimenéz focuses on increasing turnout among Spanish speaking voters – but language barriers and a lack of information still pose a challenge, Ramirez said.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about how the electoral process works,” Ramirez said. “This is just not a system that’s very accessible for a lot of Spanish-speaking folks.”
Figueroa pointed out that increasing voter engagement is a long-term project, and many are focused on building community as a foundation to voting.
“It’s all about community,” Figueroa said, adding that community organizations and candidates in Sunnyside are organizing outreach events in September. “We try to provide something – food, child care.”
Brown said the Yakima County Republicans are trying to engage voters on issues they find important.
“Our commitment remains steadfast in promoting voter engagement through diverse outreach strategies,” he said. “We've dedicated significant time to establishing connections. Our focus has been on building trust within the community, as voters seek solutions that genuinely address their local concerns.”
Ramirez said building and connecting communities is important and it’s a strategy he has focused on in rural organizing. He wants people to come together and collaborate, to create communities between, for example, cities in the Lower Yakima Valley.
He hopes those connections will allow engagement in local issues and politics to spread beyond cities. Ramirez said he’s seen increased political awareness in Granger, Grandview and Sunnyside and is encouraged for the general election in November.
“Having good representation and people who are running there,” Ramirez said, “Inspires other communities and makes them want to do the same.”
