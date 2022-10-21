Selah voters will decide Nov. 8 if the police department will be moving into new digs.
The city is asking voters to approve a $12.7 million, 31-year bond to build a public safety building that would house both the police department and Selah Municipal Court.
If approved, the bond would increase the property tax rate an estimated 53 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For the owner of a $300,000 home, that would work out to $159 a year for the life of the bond.
To pass, the measure would have to receive at least 60% of the total votes cast.
Currently, the department operates out of a rented building at 617 S. First St. The city pays $5,000 a month for rent, as well as covers the costs of maintenance and property taxes for the building.
There are also logistical problems with the current building, police Chief Dan Christman said.
Christman, in an earlier interview, said the current building is in a place where traffic makes it difficult for police to respond at morning and afternoon rush hours. It also lacks a secure entrance for bringing in detainees, soundproof interview rooms and places where officers can write reports in relative privacy.
The municipal court currently uses the City Council chambers at City Hall, and a 2016 architectural study cited deficiencies such as an inadequately soundproof room for attorneys to confer with clients, witnesses having to sit near defendants and defendants brought past the judge’s chamber door.
The new building would be on city-owned property in the 300 block of West Naches Avenue, across the street from Robert Lince Elementary School.
