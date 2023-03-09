A Selah City Council member plans to run for mayor in this year’s election.
Russell Carlson, who was first elected to the council eight years ago, announced this week that he plans to run for mayor. He said the time appeared right for him to run for mayor and bring his experience in business to help the city be more efficient. He's self employed in sales and marketing.
“There was a lot of yes-no, yes-no (discussions) with my wife,” Carlson said.
Under Selah’s form of government, the mayor serves as the city’s chief executive, only casting votes to break ties in council meetings.
Technology provides opportunities for making the city’s operations more efficient now and in the future, Carlson said. For example, a web-based finance system would eliminate the need for paper vouchers to track expenses, he said.
He said he would also support the Selah Chamber of Commerce and the Selah Downtown Association’s efforts to make the city attractive, while also working to maintain the Upper Valley city’s small-town atmosphere.
He also said he would work to make sure the police and fire departments had the necessary equipment to serve the community.
During his tenure on the council, Carlson has disagreed with Mayor Sherry Raymond on several issues, including the hiring of D.R. “Rob” Case as the city’s full-time attorney without seeking other applicants for the position and criticizing former City Administrator Don Wayman’s stance against Black Lives Matter protesters.
Attempts to contact Raymond, who is near the end of her second term, were not successful.
Candidate filing for local offices runs May 15-19. Contact the Yakima County Auditor's Office elections department for more information.
