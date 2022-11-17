As he nears the end of his first year as a school board member — a year that included a controversial move to defy Washington’s indoor mask mandate, an Open Public Meeting Act lawsuit and an ongoing recall effort — Richland’s Misipati Semi Bird has his sights set on state office.
Bird, 61, announced his bid for governor at a Veterans Day event at the Legislative Building in Olympia.
In an interview, Bird said he is a spiritual person, a Christian, who has spent his life in service to his country. In addition to serving as board member and legislative representative for the Richland School District, Bird is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps and Special Forces veteran and a former director for the U.S. Department of Energy.
“I truly believe that where I’m at right now, knowing what’s out there right now, I’m absolutely the right person to answer the call to serve again,” he said.
Bird is running as a Republican and describes himself as a “constitutional Christian conservative.” He said this means he believes in a government of the people by the people — all people — and in grace and unity under God, as well as fiscal responsibility and meritocracy.
If elected, he would be the first Black governor in Washington and the first Republican in the position since 1981.
Bird’s campaign focus
Education is a priority for school board member Bird, who dropped out of high school as a junior. After serving in the Marines, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia Southern University and a master’s of science in human resource development from Villanova University.
He is a doctoral student for industrial and organizational psychology at Northcentral University.
“Education is so important to me because I know that children learn differently,” he said. “Children learn differently, and true equity is not lowering the standard but meeting those children where their needs are, giving them what they need to be successful, so that they can rise and perform to the standard.”
He said introducing additional learning programs, like structured learning, a scientific approach to literacy or comprehensive tutoring programs, could be used at schools throughout the state to improve outcomes and help more students meet grade level standards.
“We need to comprehensively give the extra attention that our students need,” he said.
Bird also has ideas for improving public safety and the economy.
He said he supports efforts to “refund” the police and suggested a recruitment pipeline from high school to the Washington state Criminal Justice Commission where police officers are trained to keep up staffing.
“We are causing all kinds of problems, and the people that are adversely affected are those (in) marginalized communities,” he said.
He said he also sees opportunities to reinvigorate the state’s tourism industry.
“We need to take control back of our streets so our streets are safe, so that people come here and they can enjoy themselves, spend their money in our community, enrich those small businessmen and women that are the foundation of our economy,” he said.
Bird, a proponent for the state’s Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises, said he also supports removing regulations that hinder businesses and incorporating tax breaks to incentivize development.
School board decisions
Bird’s contentious move earlier this year to defy the state’s indoor mask mandate led to an Open Public Meetings Act lawsuit and recall effort that is under review by the Washington Supreme Court.
He was elected to the school board mid-term in 2021 after his predecessor stepped down. His term expires in 2023.
At a February special meeting, he and other school board members voted to make masks optional in Richland classrooms. The move forced the district to cancel classes to evaluate next steps and was later walked back.
It led to an Open Public Meetings Act lawsuit, which was settled by the district, alleging the school district and board did not give sufficient notice to the public about the vote and that the vote violated the Open Public Meetings Act.
There was also an effort to recall Bird and two other board members, charges which are currently being reviewed by the Washington Supreme Court.
Bird said he sticks by the vote, a decision he said was made based on his conscience and maintaining individual rights for citizens. He said it was a difficult move that had adverse effects, but it hasn’t had an impact on his ability to serve on the board.
“I told my fellow board members that if you did not vote with me and did not agree with me, that’s just fine. I’ll still love you, I’ll still work with you, and we’ll just do better,” he said.
