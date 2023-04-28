A retiree has joined the Selah mayor’s race.
David Monaghan, a 64-year-old Navy and Air Force veteran, said he wants to run for mayor because he believes the city has become too divided.
Monaghan is the second person to announce his intention to run for mayor in this year’s election. Council member Russell Carlson recently announced he would run for the post.
Mayor Sherry Raymond said she will not seek a third term, noting that she is raising a great-grandson and that “it’s time for somebody else to do it.”
“I want to change this town. Selah has gotten to the point where nobody talks to each other,” Monaghan said. “I live over here across from the high school, and I only know one person in 25, 30 units. To me, that’s inconceivable.”
If he’s elected, Monaghan said, he would try to get people talking to one another by hosting meetings in which people can come and talk about what needed to be done in the city.
He said one of the sources for division was the fight between former City Administrator Don Wayman and Black Lives Matter supporters over chalk art. Monaghan said he did not consider the chalk drawings to be art but political statements instead, although he said he was not against BLM.
He said the city also handled the matter poorly, sending out city crews with power washers and street sweepers to remove the chalk art. Instead, he said, Selah should have followed Yakima’s lead and had a chalk art project with awards for the best art — while banning any messages such as those supporting BLM.
But he said he’s also disappointed with the number of homeless people he sees on Yakima’s North First Street, and said Selah needs to take steps to keep the same problems from encroaching on the city.
“I don’t want to see Yakima and Selah turn into the dumpster fire that Seattle is,” Monaghan said.
He said officials from Yakima, Selah and other cities need to bring up their concerns with Gov. Jay Inslee, who Monaghan suggested shared blame for the problem.
Monaghan has not held elected office.
