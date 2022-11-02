Yakima County Elections staff and volunteers have started processing ballots returned by early voters.
As of Monday, 19,514 ballots had been returned, a turnout of 15.39% thus far..
Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said the returns are following the normal heartbeat, which usually includes an influx after ballots are mailed out to voters and another influx the week of the election.
The returned envelopes are inventoried, signatures are verified and ballots are opened, inspected and scanned, she said.
“Because it’s a digital scan, we’re able to do all of that because it’s not actually counting,” she said.
Results won’t be tabulated until after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Before casting your vote, review these reminders from the elections office.
- Sign the envelope. A ballot is not valid unless the envelope has been signed by the voter. No one else can sign for them, Fisher said.
- Include a phone number. There is a spot for a phone number on the signature line, and filling this out gives the elections office a way to contact the voter to resolve signatures or other ballot issues. The number is not public record and won’t be shared, Fisher said.
- Return your ballot early. The closer it gets to Election Day, the less time voters have to cure a signature or verification issue, Fisher said. Ballots received before Election Day are also included in the first wave of results.
Ballots can be returned by mail or via red drop boxes located throughout the county, and must be returned or postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Monday was the last day to register to vote by mail or online, but in-person registration is available during business hours and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can check on their ballot status at https://voter.votewa.gov.
Ballot processing is open to observation by the public in the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St., Yakima.
