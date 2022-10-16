Republican Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside is defending his U.S. House seat against Democrat Doug White of Yakima in the Nov. 8 general election.
The winner will represent Central Washington in Congress. The newly redrawn District 4 stretches vertically through the center of the state, capturing all of Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Yakima, Benton and Klickitat counties, and picking up precincts in Adams and Franklin counties.
White, a global project manager who traveled for the role before returning to Yakima, is seeking to be the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1994, when Jay Inslee lost to Doc Hastings, who held the seat for two decades. White says District 4 has not had effective representation in those almost 30 years.
“It's clear that the time is right for us to have a change,” White said.
Newhouse, meanwhile, is a rare political survivor of a vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. He was one of 10 Republicans who voted in support of Trump’s impeachment following charges he incited an insurrection in 2021. Now, Newhouse and California Republican Rep. David Valadao remain, with others opting not to run again or losing primary contests.
Newhouse is from Sunnyside and operates an 880-acre farm in the Yakima Valley. He also previously served as the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and he’s a former member of the state House.
“The issues that we all face here in Central Washington are my issues, too,” he said. “I raised a family, I run a business. This is my home, and I want to make sure that we have the ability to be successful here.”
Voters eliminated six Republican challengers in the top-two primary, including Trump-backed candidate Loren Culp.
Newhouse secured his spot in the general with 38,331 votes, about 25.49% of the total. White took the second spot, advancing with 37,760 votes, about 25.11% of the total, according to statewide results from the Office of the Secretary of State.
Newhouse has a lead in fundraising. Through mid-July, he had raised $1.6 million to White’s $390,728, according to records from the Federal Election Commission. Fundraising totals through September will be available soon.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked each candidate questions about health care, public safety, housing and homelessness and the economy.
Their responses on the other issues will be available in coming days.
