Sunnyside voters will see three names on their ballots in the primary election for the city council’s at-large Position 5, but only two of the candidates are actively seeking the seat.
Keren Vazquez, Ken Anderson and incumbent Mike Farmer filed to run. Anderson recently said he will not campaign for the seat after a death in his family.
The city of 16,000 is the second largest in Yakima County. Residents will also vote for the city council’s Position 7, another at-large position, in the Aug. 1 primary election.
The top two candidates from the Position 5 and Position 7 primary elections will move onto the general election in November, where voters will also elect a council member for the at-large Position 6 and Position 3.
The primary candidates have all mentioned public safety as a priority after multiple shootings in the community. City council members are paid an annual salary of $4,800.
Here's a look at the race for Position 5:
Mike Farmer
Farmer is the retiring owner of Bob’s Auto Clinic and has served on city council for almost 15 years. He said stopping crime in Sunnyside would encourage tourists and businesses to come to the city.
He wants “to serve the community. I want to be able to support the police department full strength, with any personnel and equivalent that they need to get our crime and gang problem in check,” Farmer said.
“On my first term in council or maybe it was my second term on council, we passed a crime-free ordinance. It dropped it 70%," he said. "Direction changed at the police department and they did away with some of the programs that were enacted and then we get the problem back.”
The city's crime-free rental housing program, enacted in 2010, required landlords to register their rental properties and for tenants to submit to a background check prior to renting in Sunnyside. It led to a discrimination lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General's office which alleged the city was forcing residents from their homes without due process. The state Supreme Court recently heard arguments in the case.
Farmer said businesses will want to move to Sunnyside if it is a safe community.
“We have some housing issues, we don’t have enough housing. These are things, get the crime thing settled first and then work on the others,” he said.
“We’ve got some signature events – Cinco de Mayo, the Farm Implement Parade, we have a farmer’s market,” Farmer said. “We’ve got excellent schools, we’ve got excellent hospitals, we’ve got everything a good community needs, we’ve just got to get our name out there again as a safe place to bring your family and have fun.”
Keren J. Vazquez
Vazquez is a tax preparer, consultant and is opening a new business in downtown Sunnyside. Other important parts of her life are her role as youth leader at her church and the leader of the nonprofit Radiant Youth.
She said those activities keep her busy throughout the week, but she is still preparing to set time aside to focus on the city council if she is elected.
“I decided to run because I want to be a voice not only for the youth but for the community in whole. I want to target the root causes of this ridiculous high crime rate,” Vazquez said in an email. “What are key factors that play a role into people choosing to make wrong choices? Let’s start there and let’s keep the conversation going.”
Vazquez sees Sunnyside’s greatest challenges as reduced options for safe entertainment for young people, a high crime and drug use rate, lack of community involvement in city affairs and mental health challenges.
“I want to create and establish new community outreach in order to bring in safe entertainment for our kids, youth and elderly,” Vazquez wrote. “I want to establish a month to month community outreach. Let’s have the kids and parents meet each police officer, fire fighter and council member even the doctors in Sunnyside and let’s build bridges in order to create new relationships and recognition.”
“I want to promote these established resources and unite with the police department to brainstorm some new ideas to prevent crime and to make Sunnyside safe again,” Vazquez said. “I want to establish fresh and new resources for mental health, a safe space where kids of any age and parents can go to seek advice or help.”
Ken Anderson
Anderson was the city's fire chief until he was put on administrative leave in February. He said he was planning to run but decided not to after a family member died. He endorsed Farmer for Position 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.