Along with a vote to establish the proposed Lower Valley Hospital District, residents of the Lower Valley will elect five commissioners to oversee district operations.
If the proposition passes to create the hospital district, commissioners will be tasked with establishing the district and determining the first steps toward fulfilling the health care needs of its residents. The seats are at large.
Since this would be the founding board of commissioners, terms of office will be staggered. The commissioners with the most votes will serve six-year terms. The next two most voted-for commissioners will serve four years followed by the last commissioner who would serve a two-year term.
Under state law, public hospital district commissioners are compensated at a rate of $128 per day. This payment applies to time spent in commissioner meetings or related business.
The Yakima Herald-Republic sent a brief questionnaire to the six commissioner candidates.
Candidates Gabriela Guel of Toppenish, Julie Alvarez of Toppenish, Jenece Howe of Wapato and Bryawna Fletcher of Zillah are unopposed.
Lucy Van Pelt and Wallace Shearer, both of Zillah, are running for the Position 4 seat.
Shearer, a Yakima County Fire District No. 5 firefighter and EMT, did not respond to a request to participate.
What is the most pertinent health care issue in the Lower Valley right now? How can a public hospital district address that issue?
Guel: There are many health care issues that are pertinent to the Lower Valley and a lot has to do with lack of access to health care, which unfortunately is not uncommon in rural areas. But I feel some of the most pertinent issues include access to maternity services, drug and alcohol services, mental health resources and specialty care like endocrinology, oncology, etc.
A public hospital district in the Lower Valley will help address these issues by tailoring the services provided to meet the specific and unique needs of our communities, and by giving the community a voice as well. Instead of sending our families away to large cities to get the health care they need, why not bring those resources here?
Alvarez: I believe that the most pertinent health care issue in the Lower Valley right now is access to critical health care services. I have seen how our underserved population struggles to live in a rural area with little access to health care, from needing more primary care physicians to needing specialty care for young children to adults and geriatrics.
By having a public hospital district, the community would benefit from having a publicly funded organization whose sole purpose is to meet the health care needs of the community. This would help promote not only more health care services to the community such as specialties like cardiology and endocrinology, but it would also help promote more jobs in the area.
In contrast, hospitals around the area that are privately owned have a difficult time understanding the needs of the community and have placed barriers in services to our people.
Howe: I feel we have a huge problem with substance abuse and self-harm. A public hospital district could address this issue by providing effective care to people struggling with substance abuse as it's evident we are in an opioid crisis across the Valley. I would like to see hospitals offer assistance to get them the help they need and stop turning people away.
Have someone on staff do a screening to determine if they have a substance disorder, if so, possibly offer medication for those that can be treated with medication such as for opioid use disorder.
Ideas include making naloxone available to prevent overdoses and hiring a behavioral health aide to set up a facilitated referral system at discharge to connect patients to treatment. It would enhance our community to have a detox center for people to get the help they need.
Secondly, I do feel another health care issue is our community not having a place to deliver their babies. Mothers need to know they can deliver within minutes if that was the case and not have to worry about how to get to the nearest hospital, especially if there is some type of emergency.
Van Pelt: I see substance misuse as a big health care issue in the Lower Valley.
Fletcher: I believe the Lower Valley is in dire need of maternal and women’s health care. The creation of a public hospital district would be able to provide a place where not only women and expecting mothers are able to receive quality individualized care but a place where lives can be saved. Other hospitals are too far away for pregnant women to drive to in case of an emergency.
What experience or knowledge makes you qualified to be a public hospital district commissioner?
Guel: I have worked in the health care field as a nurse for 10 years, from our local hospital to the school district, as well as partnering with local clinics to help provide health care services to the community. I was born and raised in Toppenish and have lived in this area all my life and I am now raising my children here, which means I am invested in this community. The health of my community is a top priority.
Alvarez: I bring 15-plus years of health care services from being a nurse’s aide and working long 12-hour shifts to seeing the financial pieces in a clinical and hospital setting. I have knowledge in finance and operations from a small urgent care clinic supervisor to one of the busiest clinics in the Union Gap area. I bring leadership skills that will help execute the best health care decisions for our community, in addition to bringing problem-solving skills and advocating for the underserved population.
My knowledge of policies and procedures will help enforce the rules and regulations needed to have a successful business. As an executive director, I am an active member of the community that is devoted to helping promote wellness in all aspects of life! I am a firm believer that those who have been selected to be in leadership roles have an obligation to not only help lead but help promote education and awareness. Knowledge is power!
Howe: Everything happens for a reason. I was not only born at the Toppenish hospital and raised in this community my whole life including being raised living behind the Astria Toppenish Hospital on Lillie Lane. Being a tribal member of the Yakama Nation, and being a social worker for over half my life, I am committed to my community. I have a special connection to our community and have participated on other boards throughout my career to current.
Van Pelt: I have years of experience working as a social worker for the Yakama Nation. I see the importance of having a hospital that can treat our Lower Valley residents with care and compassion. Having a Lower Valley hospital will make health care easier to access for all people who live in the lower Yakima Valley, Yakama Nation, and surrounding towns.
Fletcher: I was born and raised in the Valley and have been able to witness firsthand the devastation inadequate health care has had on our community. I believe that I can use my voice to advocate for the needs of mothers and babies. My hope is to inspire people my age to get involved and educated earlier about their health. We need to move toward preventive health care instead of just emergency health care.
The board of commissioners can propose a tax levy to voters. Is this a decision you’d support? Why or why not?
Guel: Yes, I would support a property tax if needed, but as a commissioner I would first work hard to find other resources like grants and programs available to rural communities that would provide funding sources. I will work hard to keep the monetary impact on the community as minimal as possible. But I also think that any type of investment in the health of the community will only make us stronger for generations to come.
Alvarez: Yes, I would help support this measure. Here is why: The public hospital district is needed in our community. Our community is lacking specialty services for all age groups. Due to the lack of specialty services, our community is suffering the consequences. We have a high rate of diabetics in the Hispanic and Native American communities.
Unfortunately, poverty and lack of education have made these communities more susceptible to chronic conditions. While raising property taxes is not ideal, helping support the public hospital district will benefit the community in the long run. There will be less obstacles for young children, adults, and the geriatric population to get the services that they need here in the Valley.
At the end of the day, this project is to help benefit our community and bring our community closer. Doing so will bring health back into our community but also promote opportunities for jobs in the area.
Howe: I decline to answer at this time until I can research the pros and cons to better give a definitive answer.
Van Pelt: I would support a property tax. If this means that the Lower Valley has health care accessible to everyone. I know that taxes are not going to go away. Let’s use taxes to fund important entities such as a Lower Valley hospital. Taxpayers will know where their tax dollars are going.
Fletcher: Before the proposal of a property tax is discussed I would like to explore all other alternative options to help fund the public hospital district. I know that times are tough and believe that your hard-earned dollar deserves to stay in your pocket.
