Dan Newhouse

Age: 66

Community of residence: Sunnyside

Party: Republican

Occupation: Third generation Yakima Valley farmer operating an 850-acre farm near Sunnyside. Small business owner

Education: B.S. in agricultural economics from Washington State University; graduate of the Ag Forestry Leadership Program

Endorsements (list three): Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs, Washington Farm Bureau PAC, National Federation of Independent Business

Community service: Past president of Hop Growers of America, Hop Growers of Washington, and Yakima County Farm Bureau; former member of the Columbia River Task Force and Central Washington Fair Board; current NRA member

Previous elected office: Central Washington’s representative in Congress, 2015-present; Washington State House of Representatives, 2003-09