Veronica Castaneda, Dulce Gutierrez and Leo Roy are seeking the District 1 seat on the Yakima City Council. All three will be on the Aug. 1 primary ballot, and the two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to November’s election.
Incumbent District 1 city council member Elaina Macias did not seek re-election to a new four-year term.
District 1 covers the northeast portion of Yakima, with the northern and eastern city limits as boundaries. Yakima Avenue, part of North 16th Avenue and the railroad tracks form the majority of the district’s southern and western boundaries.
Castaneda, a case manager for a nonprofit organization, and Roy, a Yakima businessman, have not held public office before, while Gutierrez previously served as District 1’s city council representative.
All three candidates were asked to share their background and answer two questions by the Yakima Herald-Republic. The answers from Castaneda and Gutierrez are printed below. Roy did not respond by deadline.
What prompted you to run for City Council?
Castaneda: I have always had a deep desire to run for office. I strongly feel that I am up for the challenge.
The other factor that leads me in my pursuit to run for office is the love that I have for my community and the people of my community. I want to be their voice and know that I will be working for them, and what issues and concerns are important to them. Help their voices be heard!
Gutierrez: I am running for City Council because I believe in a brighter future for our community.
The city of Yakima is home to hard-working people, talented youth, and incredibly successful businesses. However, our community constantly deals with problems that make living and working in the city challenging. Residents in the city are tired of the crime, the poor city services, and the need for family-friendly activities to do in the city.
As a lifelong resident of District 1, a dedicated volunteer, and a former council member, I have experienced the challenges our community faces firsthand. As a former public servant in the city government, I kept my campaign promises to improve roads, parks, and public safety. I remain deeply committed to making our city work better for all of us.
When you cast your ballot for me, you vote for a leader who prioritizes public safety, quality city services, road repairs, and family-friendly parks. We need a stronger, more vibrant community that serves every resident fairly. I understand the importance of your voice, and I will tirelessly fight for our district's needs and the overall well-being of our city.
The city is facing a budget crisis and is considering cuts to many of its services. What areas of the city budget are most important and should be preserved, and what are some areas that could have services cut back?
Castaneda: Regarding the city of Yakima facing budget cuts are never an easy decision. Having to tighten the belt is never an easy task, but needs to happen.
What is important to me is to have a community that is safe for our citizens, and therefore, I would like for our public safety to be persevered. The police and fire departments are a necessity, but unfortunately, it has to come at an expense. We need to sacrifice to have a budget that will keep the city above water.
We also need to be fiscally conservative on how we choose to direct what our city can fund. Public safety is important to me, and should be preserved so our community as a whole feel safe and protected.
Secondly, we can take a look at other departments of the city that can cut back. I feel it’s a smart idea to hear from all department heads of their proposed budget cuts and make the necessary cuts where needed.
I believe that we need to go a step further and look at ways that we can generate more revenue for the city, so that we don’t have these issues moving forward.
Gutierrez: I am deeply concerned about the city's budget crisis and its impact on city services. While budgetary challenges demand thoughtful consideration, we should explore alternative solutions before cutting vital city services.
As a candidate, I am committed to seeking innovative approaches, exploring partnerships, and finding efficiencies to address the funding shortfall without compromising the well-being of our residents.
The city of Yakima needs leaders who can navigate these financial hurdles while safeguarding the quality of life for all community members. I cannot agree to arbitrary budget cuts at this time.
