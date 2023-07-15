Naches has seen some high-profile projects come to fruition in the past several years, ranging from a new town sign along the Yakima Greenway path to the recently opened Naches Events Center.
Such projects are generally popular, but discussions of the town's overall future have polarized some residents. In particular, a proposal to bring more land into urban growth area drew controversy in this picturesque gateway to the Cascades. Yakima County commissioners denied the request.
Three people are running for Position 4 on the Naches Town Council: Andrew Matala, Denny Carrell and incumbent Robert A. Weekes. The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the general election in November.
Why are you running?
Carrell: To give voice to the citizens and business owners of the town and community and to address issues that are a concern to them.
Matala: I was inspired to by several people around town. In everyday conversation I’ve listened to their concerns and expression of hopes for Naches, and I think I can be a positive contributor toward alleviating concerns and fulfilling hopes.
Weekes: It's because of the experience I have with dealing with the different government entities that Naches has to deal with, knowing what can and can't be done by what the state or even the county has mandated. And I like to participate with the future of Naches — listening to the people who live here in Naches as to what they foresee, what they would like to see, listening to the different committees that are for the town of Naches as to what they would like to see the town do. And being a part of that and helping maintain the atmosphere that Naches has but be able to grow as a community for the future.
What is the biggest challenge Naches faces, and how would you address it?
Carrell: Growth is, in my opinion, the biggest challenge Naches faces. We all know that Naches will grow, but I want to see that it is done in a manner that will keep the small-town feel and support the current business owners and school district. I want to see that Naches stays the warm, tight-knit community that it always has been.
Matala: I think the answer is likely centered around finding a way to grow and provide new and exciting opportunities for the community, but in a way that doesn’t sacrifice the foundation of this town, particularly its special small-town feel.
Weekes: The biggest challenge Naches has is urban growth and we have been working as a town council for many years on this, following the guidelines of the planning committee and what the people of Naches want to see. The hardest thing we're going through right now is providing the town with the ability to grow. I don't believe we have a single vacant lot that can be built on here in the town of Naches.
What strengths would you bring to the office if elected?
Carrell: I will listen to people, take their concerns seriously and take matters before the council that need to be addressed and see that serious issues are discussed and resolved. I will prioritize the operations of the town and see that matters are handled in an efficient and effective manner, whether these issues be an emergency water issue or winter snow removal, or anything in between. I will be an advocate of our town merchants and clubs, and make every effort to be a support and collaborative, cooperative go-between for the town, its citizens, business owners and school district.
Matala: In all honesty, I see my inexperience in elected positions as a plus. I believe this will keep my ears open and my opinions creative, but humble. I’m a rookie and a newbie but I’m familiar with engaging with people in constructive and meaningful ways. I have a great deal of pride in my living surroundings and my community.
Weekes: My experience, my dedication to the town. You may not see me out and about all the time, but I'm there at least behind the scenes working for the betterment of the town. I'm always available for anybody who wants to contact me and talk to me about anything and give me their opinions I can pass on to the town council. I'm always available. I am available, all you have to do is get a hold of me. And the town hall will assist in getting anybody in touch with me.
What would be your immediate priorities after taking office?
Carrell: I would work to make our citizens, business owners and community better informed about the issues the town faces and how these issues are being resolved.
Matala: To learn the ropes and educate myself on local politics. To take in the wisdom of others so that I can help expedite positive change when needed, or more efficiently and effectively maintain the status quo: if it ain't broke, don’t try to fix it.
Weekes: My immediate priority is to continue on working for the people of Naches, to continue on with what the majority of the people of Naches want to see.
