The town of Naches is known throughout Central Washington and beyond as a gateway to the Cascades and draws visitors and new residents alike because of that. But that attraction also brings challenges.
Longtime and more recent residents alike enjoy Naches' small-town look and feel. As more people move to the Naches area and local businesses expand, responsible and thoughtful growth becomes even more important. It's been a hot topic among residents, town and county officials and that is expected to continue.
Incumbent Susan Schneider applied for the Naches Town Council Position 2 seat in February when the previous council member stepped down, according to the town's website. She was the sole applicant and was appointed.
She's being challenged in Position 2 by Tiffany Sigler and Matthew (Matt) McCoy. The top-two finishers in the Aug. 1 primary election will advance to the general election in November.
Why are you running?
McCoy: I am running because the residents of our town deserve to be represented by someone who values them and what they do and do not want in our town. I am running because I’m tired of the hiding our current leadership does. Our residents deserve open, honest and transparent leadership, something they aren’t getting right now.
Schneider: Because I believe in the town and I think it's a beautiful spot and has a lot of opportunity, and I want to share it with everybody that I can.
Sigler: I believe I can make a positive contribution to the Town Council, and the future of my community.
What is the biggest challenge Naches faces, and how would you address it?
McCoy: One of the biggest challenges that our town is facing is the Urban Growth Area issue. At the recent town council meeting, the current leadership went into executive session to discuss their options regarding the UGA. The only option in this instance is that the residents of our town said no! If the current leadership’s personal pocketbooks mean more than the voice of the people, the people have a right and a duty to replace said leadership with someone who values their ideas.
Another obstacle our town faces is common sense leadership. If the town says no to anything, there are no other options. No back door deals.
If elected, nothing I do will be in secret. Although I cannot speak for the other members of the council, I would hope they would want the same. The meeting agendas will be posted in advance of the meetings so that our valued residents know what the meeting is about. Again, no more secrets. I believe in an open door policy. I believe in using common sense. Those I am selected to represent will be able to set up times to talk directly with me.
Schneider: I think the biggest challenge is making sure that we have water and sewage that are updated and current. We have old systems. We have a grant that we will be able to update our water and sewer system and meters. There's about 17% leakage in the current system. It's an old system. It's not a bad one (but) it needs to be updated if the town wants to move forward.
Sigler: I feel growth is one of the biggest challenges. I would listen to the voices of our community members and ensure any development of the town aligns with the community needs, not individual needs.
What strengths would you bring to the office if elected?
McCoy: My strengths include: 1. Showing up. Being present amongst our community. Seek to understand, not be understood. Something our current leadership lacks. 2. Be ready for the work at hand. Giving my full attention to the discussion or person I’m engaged with. 3. Setting others up for success. Going the extra mile to ensure that those around me can be successful as well. 4. Not speaking poorly of individuals behind their backs.
Schneider: I've had experience from February till now, so that's a plus. And my previous job (working in the Yakima County Treasurer’s Office as a tax specialist), which I believe enable me to be a good candidate for that position.
Sigler: Being a lifelong resident, I am passionately invested into our great town. I have raised my three children in Naches, two of whom are Naches Valley School District graduates and continue to reside in the Naches Valley. My youngest currently attends NVSD. I have played an active role in my kids' school activities and sports. I am trustworthy, transparent and hard-working.
What would be your immediate priorities after taking office?
McCoy: Upon taking the oath of office, something I’m very excited to do in front of my God and community, it would be to seek the wants and needs of the people, to put them first. Depending upon the status of the UGA by the time of taking office, work with the people of Naches and honor their will. If Naches has to grow, the people will decide how. I will not vote to build it and hope people will come. We’re a small town for a reason. We the people want it to remain small.
Schneider: Making sure that the residents are informed of the activities the town is pursuing. Very few people show up for the meetings... I would love to see more people attend meetings.
Sigler: I would work on building trust and better relationships between town council and business owners, school district and other groups/organizations within our community.
