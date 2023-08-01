Preliminary results of Tuesday's primary elections indicate a tough challenge for the incumbent in the race for a West Valley school board seat and the possible ouster of a school board incumbent in Toppenish.
Mail-in ballots were tallied Tuesday night. The next ballot count is 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The top two candidates in the primary advance to the general election in November. Though the name of Sunnyside candidate Antonio H. Daniel Jr. appeared on the ballot, he had confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic that he was no longer running. Current District 4 board member Sandra Linde did not run for re-election.
West Valley
Steve Wolcott, a retired pastor who served on the West Valley school board from 2004-07, was leading the race for the District 5 position with 2,053 mail-in votes, or 52.19% of the total. Incumbent Dave Jaeger, a retired teacher and administrator who has served on the board for eight years, had 1,711 mail-in votes, which was 43.49%.
Candidate Daryl Bullard, who operates Bullard Dynamics, a medical equipment sales company, had 170 votes, or 4.32%.
West Valley School District has about 5,500 students. Its student population has grown in recent years except during the early pandemic, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
District 5 encompasses the central eastern part of the school district.
Toppenish
In the race for the Toppenish school board District 5 seat, Brett Stauffer was leading with 251 votes, or 56.28%, while Maryrose Gonzalez had 153 votes, or 34.30%. Stauffer recently retired from his work as athletic director at Toppenish High School. Gonzalez is a civic engagement and advocacy coordinator for the OIC of Washington.
Incumbent Sherri Mae Darrow, who has served on the Toppenish school board since 2019, had 42 votes, or 9.42%. Darrow is a school bus driver for the Wapato School District.
Toppenish School District has about 4,400 students. Much of the district is located within the Yakama Reservation. About one-third of its students are English language learners, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Sunnyside
Chiropractor Jory Anderson and teacher Anna M. Saenz will advance to the general election for the Sunnyside school board District 4 position. Anderson had 541 votes, or 56.06% of the total, while Saenz had 370 votes, which was 38.34%. Though Daniel wasn't running, he still received 54 votes.
Sunnyside School District serves about 6,300 students, most of them Latino. About one-third are English language learners and one-fifth are migrant students, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
District 4 encompasses the northwest and far west area of the school district.
