In December of last year, Astria Toppenish Hospital closed the doors for the last time to its Family Maternity Center. The decision upended delivery plans for hundreds of women and their babies and extended the drive time to the nearest hospital by as much as 40 minutes.
The community response to the loss of the maternity center was swift. Less than a month after its closure, a group of Lower Valley physicians, nurses and community members came together to find solutions. Not long after that, the group decided to seek a public hospital district in the Lower Valley.
What resulted was a concentrated effort by members of the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, as they later named themselves, to gather signatures for a petition to bring a new hospital district to a vote.
The group succeeded and a vote on whether to establish the Lower Valley Public Hospital District will be on the Aug. 1 ballot. If it passes, the hospital district would be the first of its kind in the county and the 57th public hospital district in the state of Washington.
The measure needs a simple majority of 50% plus one favorable vote to pass. Turnout needs to exceed 40% of the total votes cast in the district in the 2022 general election.
But what exactly is a public hospital district? What are its functions, how is it funded and who operates it?
Here is a closer look at public hospital districts and what Lower Valley residents will be voting for next month. The information below is sourced from the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts' legal manual, the Revised Code of Washington, Washington Administrative Code and interviews.
What is a public hospital district?
A public hospital district is a special purpose district, like a school, fire or library district.
Like those examples, a public hospital district focuses on a singular aspect of community needs – health care.
Public hospital districts can also be categorized as taxing districts because district leaders can propose a tax levy. Residents living within the district can approve or deny the levy.
Ultimately, public hospital districts allow residents inside the district to make health care decisions for their community based on its needs and vote in district commissioners who they feel represent their needs best.
Public hospital districts exist in part to fill the gaps where private hospitals do not or cannot operate, according to the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts’ legal manual. This was one of the goals of public hospital districts when they were approved by the Legislature in 1945.
What would be the hospital district boundaries?
The proposed Lower Valley Public Hospital District will encompass all of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County as well as all the communities in the Lower Valley except for Sunnyside, Grandview, West Granger and Mabton.
The four cities were excluded because of their proximity to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Prosser Memorial. Prosser has one of the older public hospital districts in the state.
What are the functions of a public hospital district?
The state’s legislative language on public hospital districts says it best. Public hospital districts have the power and responsibility to “own and operate hospitals and other health care facilities and to provide hospital services and other health care services for the residents of such districts and other persons.”
Public hospital districts aren’t bound to provide health care services through hospitals specifically. Specific services like long-term care, ambulance services and outpatient services all fit within the purview of public hospital districts.
One misconception about public hospital districts is that they can only serve residents living within them. This is not the case. While individual views differ on how heavily public hospital districts should prioritize the health care of their residents, no laws exist barring districts from extending that care to citizens living outside of its boundaries.
Much like other special purpose districts, hospital districts can purchase land and construct facilities like hospitals.
Would the new hospital district bring back labor and delivery services at the hospital in Toppenish?
The idea of the Lower Valley Public Hospital District followed the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish.
While supporters hope a hospital district could help re-establish those services, the establishment of a public hospital district comes with a strict set of guidelines that must be followed to determine community needs first.
One of the first responsibilities of a hospital district is to conduct a district survey or community health assessment to better understand the health care needs of the residents living within its boundaries.
Next, district leadership would need to enact a plan of improvement designed to meet the needs identified in the survey. Between establishing bylaws, internal policy, hiring and adopting a budget, this process could take months.
In the voters guide, opponents of the hospital district voiced concern that there aren't enough specifics about what is planned.
It will be up to the district commissioners to establish health care priorities based on the results of the survey. Some commissioner candidates have expressed a wish to focus on labor and delivery services while others hope to focus on substance abuse and harm reduction. A future story in the Yakima Herald-Republic will provide more information about commissioner candidates' views.
How is a public hospital district funded?
Most revenue for hospital districts comes from payments for medical treatment, according to the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts website.
Payment can come from private insurers, self-paying patients or the state and federal governments through programs like Medicaid. The hospital district legal manual states patient revenue makes up about 95% of a district’s total budget with tax revenues making up the rest.
Public hospital district leaders can ask residents to vote on a property tax. With voter approval, leaders can choose to incorporate up to 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value within the district into their budget.
At its highest rate, a tax levy could generate up to $2.25 million per year in revenue in the Lower Valley hospital district.
In the voters guide, opponents raised concerns about the taxing authority. "Don’t start a new taxing authority that doesn’t have a plan," the statement submitted by opponent Bruce Smith said.
Supporters responded that people can vote yes to create the district and no to any potential tax increase. Specifics will come after hearing the community's priorities, supporter Jordann Loehr wrote.
Not all hospital district have property taxes, and some are able to complete projects without seeking levy support.
The Prosser Public Hospital District recently opted to use years' worth of savings, grants and loans to build a new hospital building instead of pursuing a new tax for the project.
Like private hospital systems, public hospital districts are subject to state laws like the Charity Care Act, which prohibits the denial of emergency care based on a patient’s inability to pay.
Who is in charge?
When Lower Valley residents go to the polls this August, they will be voting not just to establish a public hospital district but to appoint five district commissioners.
When the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup presented a proposal to the Yakima County Board of Commissioners for a public hospital district, the commissioners had to decide on whether to establish subdistricts or have at-large district commissioners.
They decided on the latter, skipping the need for the creation of subdistricts and district elections. This means the five elected commissioners will preside over the district as a whole.
Together, they make up the board of hospital district commissioners, which serves as the public hospital district’s governing body. The five commissioners would be responsible for establishing all the district's policies and budgets.
Once elected, commissioners are required by state law to receive training on the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Act, Public Records Act and the records retention law. This training would be renewed every four years.
What about term lengths?
In this case, state law dictates that term lengths be staggered by two years to avoid the change of an entire board during one election. The two commissioners with the most votes will have six-year terms. The next two commissioners would serve four-year terms with the commissioner with the least votes serving a two-year term.
After that, the commissioners will have term lengths as decided by the founding board.
There will be six commissioner candidates on the ballot this August for five positions.
