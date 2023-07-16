Incumbent Granger Mayor Jose Trevino will face three challengers in the Aug. 1 primary.
Council members Hilda González and Ryan Stonemetz and local business owner Silvia Zarate are running against Trevino for the office. The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the November general election.
Granger has a strong-mayor form of government, meaning the mayor oversees daily operations of the city with hiring and firing authority. The mayor earns $1,000 a month while serving the 3,624 residents of Granger. The term is four years.
The candidates mentioned that community safety, infrastructure, staff morale and municipal codes are areas that could be improved to better the community.
The city of Granger has a 59.7% employment rate, and 16.9% of staff the residents live below the poverty level.
Here are questions and answers from the candidates:
Why are you running for Granger mayor?
Gonzalez: I have been serving the public for over 20 years, and I have enjoyed my servitude to the communities I serve and belong to, particularly Granger. I am running for Granger mayor because the mayorship has been a goal of mine I have strived to achieve since before I began my master's program in 2012. In fact, the reason for my pursuit of a Master of Public Administration (MPA) stemmed from the desire to return home to Granger and run for mayor. Here I am, 11 years later, fulfilling my dream.
Fulfilling my dream, however, is not the only reason for running. The residents and community deserve the opportunity to have leadership that demonstrates the value and wealth of the community they serve. Understanding who I serve, learning more about the infrastructure and daily operation of the city of Granger and the people that keep the city going and having a consistent presence are the first in demonstrating the value in a community. I have invested myself professionally and personally, and the time for the return of the investment has arrived.
My home city has invested in me from the time I was a kid running around the park, playing football and baseball with my friends and cousins. It is time for me to return the investment because we are worth it.
Stonemetz: I am running for mayor to bring a new vision and direction to Granger. To meet these goals and vision for this city, we are first going to have to overhaul our municipal codes from their last updates in 1982 and 1992, overhaul our policies and procedures to make them, one, understandable and consistent. Secondly, opening our door for growth in the commercial and residential secure. As all of that starts to come together, it will allow us to fix our much-needed infrastructure and increase our pay across the board for employees.
Trevino: I am running for re-election as mayor because although we have accomplished a lot in my last seven years as mayor, there is much more work to do in the city.
We are currently investing in our infrastructure in order to have the foundation for more growth in the city. The downtown Main Street project, happening this year, will revitalize the downtown core business area, in the hopes of attracting even more businesses and boost our local economy.
We are also currently working on future projects for the city that will increase safety. I am running for re-election to see these and other projects through to the end.
Zarate: I am running for mayor because I have been a resident of Granger since 2007 and during this time, I have been a dedicated community volunteer. I have also experienced the challenges that our residents are facing, and I have listened to the people. My slogan is, “By the people for the people.” I believe that the city government belongs to the people, not to the politicians.
The people feel that there is a big disconnect between the residents and the current city administration, that City Hall is ignoring the residents, that they have no voice or say in the affairs of our city. Our water rates were recently increased substantially, and our dog licenses were increased from $10 to $30. We have gone to the City Council meetings twice and did not receive an answer. I have personally written to Mayor Trevino requesting information about the reasons for the rate increases and he did not respond.
One of my first priorities will be to restore confidence in our city government by making the city administration more accessible, more transparent, and accountable to the people. The residents must be involved in the decision-making process. The residents have to be part of the solution to help solve the challenges we face today rather than simply dictating to them from the top down.
I will increase the people’s involvement by creating three community advisory committees, with one or two council members, which will hold public hearings to invite the public’s input and present their findings to the City Council for approval.
What is the biggest challenge in Granger and how will you address it?
Gonzalez: For small cities like Granger, there are multiple challenges that have precedence and require attention. I believe the biggest and one of the most important challenges in Granger is the morale of the city's team.
My approach to addressing this challenge begins with understanding and learning the "lay of the land," so to speak. It is not ideal for a new leader to assume their newly assigned role and clean house.
As a new leader, it will also be important to become familiar with the culture of the business and operations of the city. It is instrumental to build on establishing relationships with each member of the team of the city and take the time to learn and understand their roles and responsibilities.
Equally important is ensuring each member of the team their value as a city employee, serve as a coach and mentor to each, inquire with each member how I can support them to be successful in their roles and recognize and acknowledge a job well done. The time to lead with a growth mindset has arrived for the city of Granger because we are worth it.
Stonemetz: That's a long list, but as I mentioned, we need to start over and overhaul our policies and procedures within. Then we can build the rest of the city because it would become more inviting and easier to do business in Granger.
Trevino: The biggest challenge facing Granger is not unique to our city only, but it is our biggest challenge and that is upgrading and replacing infrastructure that is necessary to provide services to our residents and meet the needs of our community. If we want growth in housing and businesses, we need the infrastructure to support and sustain that growth.
These challenges also come with additional challenges of how to fund the projects. I have in the last seven years been able to secure more than $5 million in grants for infrastructure projects. Investing in our infrastructure today will give us a much bigger return in the future. I will continue to seek out grants and funding opportunities to accomplish these goals.
Zarate: The biggest challenge that Granger faces is to change our poverty mentality and to come together to develop a sense of community rather than each family trying to make it on their own.
While we are a poor community, we need to develop a new vision for the future of our city, and I, as the mayor, want to lead the city. We can begin to do this by coming together as a community and developing a vision for what we want in our future and making benchmarks about how we will achieve our vision. It takes hard work and seeking state, federal and foundation funding but there are countless success stories about small towns in rural America transforming themselves that we can follow as examples.
We have allowed our streets and parks to get run down and this contributes to our poverty mentality. For example, the lake at Hisey Park used to be the pride of our city. The residents would come in the evenings and walk around and wade in the lake and have picnics at the park. Now it is stagnant and overgrown with algae. I have written to the Department of Ecology to investigate what we can do to clean the lake and bring it back to its original beauty.
When businesses are making investment decisions, they look for a sense of community and sense of pride, how well the city maintains the streets and parks, and the crime rate. These are all issues we must deal with to change Granger’s image.
What is your first priority after taking office?
Gonzalez: My first priority is addressing the aforementioned biggest challenge, improving the morale of the city by using a growth mindset.
Stonemetz: To bring all council members and employees together to start the building process of rebuilding within.
Trevino: My first priority if re-elected is to continue prioritizing infrastructure projects, continuing with providing services to the community with little to no interruptions, and identifying funding sources to complete much needed projects in the city.
Zarate: I see two high priorities actually; both are equally important.
The first priority to is to review the city’s finances to see where the city is at in terms of balancing the budget. I made a Freedom of Information Request for the city’s finances and so far, I have only received the city’s revenue and expenses for the years 2020 through 2023. There are substantial reductions of revenue in five of the accounts which show a negative account balance in 2023. I have submitted a second Freedom of Information Request to get updated information so that I can get better informed as to the city’s current financial situation. This may be why the water rates and the pet licenses were increased so much by the current administration.
The second priority is public safety. Public safety is a big concern in Granger. As indicated above, I will address this issue by creating a public safety committee and collaborating with the police chief to make sure that we develop a true working relationship with the community to develop the community’s trust to work with law enforcement.
There have been several drive-by shootings that happened over a year ago that the police have still not provided information about because they are still waiting for the lab results from the state laboratory. I will develop a close working relationship with the new crime lab that was recently created by the sheriff so that the people that commit crimes know that this will not be tolerated. I will also look for grants to purchase surveillance cameras for the high crime activity streets.
Granger currently does not have a crime prevention program for our youths. This will also be a high priority, to seek funding to develop leadership and youth activities to help our youths stay out of gangs and stay out of trouble.
What in your background gives you the edge over your opponent?
Gonzalez: The vast majority of my life has been in Granger. I attended Granger junior and high schools. My adult children and their father's family also attended and graduated from Granger High School, so my family roots are deep in Granger.
As a young adult, I decided to extend my thirst for knowledge to other geographical regions. At the age of 24, along with my children and husband at the time, we ventured out to places throughout the state of Washington. Our adventure spanned for 13 years before returning home to Granger.
During the 13 years, I invested in growing myself professionally, personally and academically. I honed in on my professional skills and experiences as an educator and administrator in the K-12 and higher education systems, all while raising a family, advanced my knowledge by earning my degrees. I am proud to say that I am a GED to Ed.D. graduate.
I do not claim to be an expert of any sorts, however, I am specialized in learning, growing, mentoring, coaching, collaborating and obtaining the ability in demonstrating patience, empathy, open-mindedness and positive humility. People have the ability to learn the technical aspects of any role or position, however, most people do not or cannot learn personability. I believe my professional, educational and personable experiences and abilities all combined, give me the edge over my running mates.
Stonemetz: I have been in farming my whole life, which teaches you how to work with nothing and as a team.
I have been in commercial and residential real estate for 23 years at a high level, I have built multiple successful businesses, turned an eyesore of Granger into the largest flea market in the Valley, which also includes a rodeo and concert arena, food court, soccer fields and 113,000 square feet of indoor building space.
I believe the combination of my business ventures, resources and contacts has prepared me to take on this responsibility.
Trevino: I am currently the mayor and I have been for the last seven years. I have built great working relationships with state, county and local elected officials. Having these relationships are critical because networking and sharing ideas helps identify funding sources and helps with resolving similar issues.
I also sit on many state boards and committees. I am a board member of the Association of Washington Cities and we represent all 281 cities in Washington state. Having a voice on the board and representing the city of Granger, really helps me advocate for the city and all small cities in Washington state.
I also currently sit on many county boards and committees. Again, having a voice at the table and representing the city of Granger and other small communities in the county allows for us to have our issues and needs heard. So, I have the edge on all my opponents because I am currently doing the job. I am the only candidate with proven leadership, knowledge and experience to continue to move this city in a positive direction.
Zarate: First of all, I have a big heart and I am a hard worker. I have dedicated myself to advocating for and providing service to the community. In my experiences dealing with governmental agencies, I feel that the people are ignored and not respected, and this frustrates me very much.
I believe that the people work hard to provide for their families and that they should be respected, that the government agencies should work for them. This is what I will bring to the table as mayor of Granger.
While I have not held a public office before, I do not seek public office for power, but to serve the people. I have the knowledge and experience of running my own business and I am humble enough to seek expertise help when I need it.
Being part of the community and treating people with respect and working hard to earn their vote is what will give me the edge over my opponents.
