Two current city council members and a political newcomer are vying to be the next mayor of Selah.
Council members Roger Bell and Russell Carlson, and retired veteran David Monaghan agree that one of the most pressing issues facing the city is moving the police department from an inadequate, rented building into a state-of-the-art public safety center, a proposal that fell short of the 60% voter approval required for passage in November 2022.
They also cited affordable housing and infrastructure for a growing community as key issues.
The three are vying for the position held by Mayor Sherry Raymond, who was first elected in 2015 and chose not to seek a third term. Raymond’s final term saw the city embroiled in controversy by then-City Administrator Don Wayman’s disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and its supporters, and his crackdown on chalk-art supporting the anti-police-brutality movement.
Of the three candidates, only Carlson has reported any campaign donations and expenditures, receiving $4,969.59 in contributions and spending $4,005.71, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
In 2021, Monaghan’s then-wife fought a protection order against him, alleging that he would throw objects at her and destroy her property. She also said Mongahan tried to jump off the Fred G. Redmond Memorial Bridge.
While a temporary order was issued, then-Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock denied an order for a permanent order, finding that there was insufficient evidence of domestic violence.
“The judge said it was ridiculous,” Monaghan said.
He said the allegations were the result of a contentious divorce, and that he did experience a mental health crisis during that time and later wrote a book, “Two Arms and a Hand: Or What I Learned From Being Stupid.”
Selah’s mayor serves as the city’s chief executive officer and is paid $12,000 annually for the part-time position.
The following responses have been edited for clarity and space. The candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
Why do you want to be the next mayor of Selah, why do you feel you are qualified for the job?
Monaghan: I've been here three years. From what I have seen, the town is going in the wrong direction. There is so much going on. Nothing is being done about the law and justice center. That needs to be done. They keep talking about putting this mural up across the street from John Campbell Elementary and pay two people to bring this sample and pay $25,000. I say we could pay the kids to put some pictures up. I've never been in office, but I have experience in leadership. I have been in the military, and I owned my own landscaping business. I will never ask anybody to do a job that I am not prepared to do.
Carlson: In my eight years on City Council, I’ve seen where I can provide great value. I believe the business savvy that I have is key. I want to analyze ways to reduce our expenses (as I have done with my businesses) and save tax dollars without sacrificing the great quality of work that our staff provides. One thing that will make this happen is to more fully embrace technology. I am the most qualified to do this. Also, while I’m a conservative (endorsed by the Yakima County Republicans Committee), I have shown that I can listen to others regardless of the difference in beliefs. These fundamentals make me qualified to do the job.
Bell: I believe in myself and can make a difference. I have the experience and training to position myself well to be mayor. I have prepared myself over time and it is the next logical step to serve the community. I have 40 years of experience leading teams of managers, which is what the mayor does for the city. I have intentionally over the past several years tried to experience as many different assignments on the council to see how things fit into the whole scheme of things. I am the only current elected official in Selah to earn advance certificate of municipal leadership in Association of Washington Cities.
What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
Monaghan: There is just a battle going on over the new police department. (The current) building is not conducive to expanding. With Selah expanding and more houses being built, law enforcement is a necessity. Law enforcement cannot do the job where they are now.
The other thing is affordable housing. Nobody can afford the $400,000 homes they are building at the top of the hill. I have people who tell me they cannot afford the payments on the $400,000 home. I'm sure there are homes we can afford that are under $1,600 a month.
Carlson: The most pressing issue is long-term, although the Police Station, Technology, and Wastewater Treatment facility are huge issues. The most pressing issue is Infrastructure combined with the new HB 1110 that requires an increase in “missing middle” housing to be built. Staff has already sought out community input, and that needs to continue. This new housing will be neighboring people’s property. They should have input on what the new codes are. Obviously you can’t please everyone, but we have to continue to communicate and seek input from the community.
Bell: We need a new police department, and I think that has to become a priority to find a solution. The majority of the people favored that. We didn't meet the 60% qualification to pass that. I and others have suggested several alternatives that are less expensive that might gain 60% support. We still need to get a bond passed; we can't just buy a building and pay to remodel it out of city funds. We will have to make a presentation to the public.
For the past five years I have tried to lead an effort to develop a legislative committee for the city. I'm proud to say we started that this year after convincing (the council) to do it. We make contact with political folks county, state and federal issues. We all need to have relationship.
The city's police department has been operating out of rented, substandard property for years, and last year voters failed to approve a bond to build a new facility. As mayor, what would you do to address the situation, both in the short-term and the long-term?
Monaghan: I have worked with (Police) Chief (Dan) Christman. We have had a long discussion about bringing out the designs and showing them to people, and showing them what it is like. If they don't like it, they need to say where we need to make the cuts. This is not an option. It is a necessity. I hear police sirens all day long. They need to hire more (officers) and get a new place to live.
Carlson: Selah needs a better police station. Local police have been working from a leased building that is very inadequate for what policing is today. The council put a Bond out to the voters and it was rejected. One important detail is that this vote still received 52% of the vote, so the voters obviously want it (a similar-sized area community also had a significant need for a police station and they only received 14% approval in the same election), but inflation certainly hurt everyone’s pocketbooks. We could not have foreseen this tough economy 2 years prior when this effort began.
Feedback from voters after the bond failed included, “It was too big and too expensive”, “Why can’t we remodel an existing building?,” “The timing just isn’t right." Since receiving this feedback, we have looked into remodeling three different existing buildings and also removed the “Court/Council Chambers” from the design of the new building. Cost comparisons are being discussed and we’d love the community input.
Ultimately, we can’t keep leasing a building that is poorly located and not up to the necessary standards. When I call 911, I do not want to wait for an officer to try and pull out into traffic, especially during rush hour. In an emergency, every second counts.
Bell: I did make a motion in the council meeting in June that we extend the lease with Brian Harris on the current facility. We have one more year left on the current lease. Even if we had a bond pass, it would take longer than one year to get that accomplished. That passed and we are in the process of negotiation to extend that lease and possibly purchase that facility and other property adjacent to it. If the price is in the reasonable range, it would make sense to purchase it even if we sell it later. We have some contingency plans. If we don't get the lease extension we agree to, we can do something on a temporary basis until we find a solid solution.
The city became embroiled in controversy over then-City Administrator Don Wayman's remarks about Black Lives Matter that revealed rifts in the community. Do you believe has effectively addressed the issues that were raised? If not, what more needs to be done?
Monaghan: It's past, it's over. It's a chapter that's over. Wayman's gone. If you want to put signs up, you can do it on your own property.
Carlson: I don’t believe the city administrator at that time “revealed” rifts, I believe he caused division. I believe there will always be room for growth, learning and improvement on all sides if we look for it.
The city is in ongoing efforts to fulfill the legal expectations and we will continue to maintain and improve the family and community values that make Selah so special. If we continue to look behind us, we will never see the beautiful view right in front of us.
Bell: We resolved a lot of the issues there at this point, and in discussing Don Wayman, I was the one who made the motion to go into the executive session and discuss his employment.
The issues raised there are part of the communication issues the city has. We need to communicate clearly. We need to be inclusive of all the citizens. One of my commitments as mayor is to listen and build consensus with people. I have always believed we need to listen to all views on all topics.
As far as the chalk art on sidewalks and everything, in the streets, we have had a lot of things that came out in that that were not the issues we were faced with. I believe there are ways to move beyond that, such as sponsoring an arts festival where we could incorporate all forms of art and being accepting not just of chalk art but all crafts. We have a lot of artists in Selah in the outlying community.
The other issues have been well addressed in the settlement with the opposing group. I think part of that is to continue the conversation and the communication level. As mayor, I want to commit to a monthly newsletter, possibly electronic, posted on the website discussing the issues the city is faced with and what is going on with the different departments. That's important to have that information available to people whether they access it or not.
