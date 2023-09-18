Two incumbents are seeking to hold on to their seats on the Naches Town Council, while two are vying for an unexpired term.
Council member Robert A. Weeks is facing a challenge from Denny Carrell, while council member Suzi Williams is running against Julie Birge.
Birge did not respond to an email questionnaire for this articles, nor to text messages following up with her. Her phone did not have voicemail set up.
Tiffany Sigler and Matthew McCoy are running for the remainder of the council term of Cary Henning, who stepped down earlier this year.
Court records show that McCoy has been the subject of five requests for protection orders alleging stalking and domestic violence. While most of the temporary orders were dismissed for lack of evidence, he was issued an order in 2021 that was renewed twice in Yakima County Superior Court, expiring in March. He did not respond to a request for comment about the requests.
The candidates see growth, improving communication between the town and residents, and preserving the town’s close-knit atmosphere as areas of concern.
Campaign filings show that none of the candidates has raised or spent money on a campaign. Council positions pay $600 annually.
The following comments have been edited for space and clarity.
Why do you want to be on the Naches Town Council, and why do you feel you are qualified for the job?
Sigler: I believe I can make a positive contribution to the Town Council, and the future of my community. Being a lifelong resident, I am passionately invested in our great town. I have raised my three children in Naches, two of whom are Naches Valley School District graduates and continue to reside in the Naches Valley. My youngest currently attends NVSD. I have played an active role in my kids' school activities and sports. I am trustworthy, transparent and hard working.
McCoy: Naches is a small community. I am running to be a steward of our town for the people. It is the people’s town and they, through their elected government, decide how they want it run. I am running to be a voting voice for the residents and business owners in Naches.
Some of the reasons I feel that I am qualified for office include honesty and a willingness to be fully transparent and accountable to the people. I’m also out and visible in the community. I have a desire to be active in our community by volunteering and participating in community events.
Carrell: I want to give voice to the citizens and business owners of the town and community and to address issues that are of concern to them. I feel that I am qualified because I've been a resident of this town most of my life and I want to give back to the community that has given me and my family so much. The people of this community need to be heard and it is my promise to listen to them and to address their concerns as best as I can.
Weekes: I want to remain on the council because I think I have been doing a good job. I have been listening to the people on the issues and the various organizations and committees throughout the community and taking their direction.
Williams: I have been on the Naches Town Council since 2017. I have 38 years’ experience as a financial adviser, so I am strong in reviewing financial aspects of the business of the town. We have very low debt, and that has been a big part of our goals on the council and town manager.
I believe in the last six years the town of Naches has grown but still keeps its small town values. I grew up in a small town and so I appreciate those values. In the last six years, the town of Naches has accomplished many things, including but not limited to the rehabbing and completion of the Naches Event Center and its venue abilities, maintaining the Depot, street projects and new headworks and water treatment plant that are in various stages of completion at this time.
We have added Allan Brothers to our town and the new grade school as well. If we had not looked ahead and expanded our infrastructure, these two buildings and their businesses would not have been in town. Our pickleball courts and EV charging station and parking area have been completed and the entire parking area is paved; before, it was gravel.
What do you see as the most pressing issue facing the town, and how would you address it?
Sigler: I feel growth is one of the biggest challenges. I would listen to the voices of our community members and ensure any development of the town aligns with the community needs, not individual needs.
McCoy: There are several. There is no real, timely communication between leadership and residents. If we had a fully transparent government, residents would have agenda copies days or weeks in advance and be informed of current town affairs. Most residents do not know when the council meetings are.
There is no open dialogue with business owners and government. ...The Urban Growth Area has been a thorn in the sides of our residents recently. Yakima County commissioners voted in favor of our wishes as a town not to allow more growth. The current leadership will not accept that answer. Instead, they have wasted taxpayer money with legal fees to determine how they can sue the county to get their way.
The current leadership believes they know what is best for the town without listening to the town. There is no community involvement or support.
Carrell: Growth is, in my opinion, the biggest challenge Naches faces. Growth is inevitable, but I want to see that any future growth of the town is done in a fair and lawful manner, and that current business owners and the school district are supported, and that Naches stays the warm, tight-knit community that it always has been. I support growth, but I don't believe the town should be the developer.
Weekes: The most pressing issue the town has is a misconception of what the Town Council does. There are things that we can look into and determine whether it is the direction we want to go or not, or things that are not our choice and are mandated by either the county, the state or the federal government. I voice my opinions, I vote the way the majority of the people I speak to want me to vote. If they don't talk to me about what they want, I go by what the other people have told me. People go out and sit down and get in arguments about what is going on in Naches, and they don't come to the council meetings, and I wish they would, but they don't go out.
Williams: It is hard to say what is the most pressing need that we have currently, because we are in the middle of some major projects right now. I believe the completion of these projects are the most pressing need. Like with any town, there are at times something that pops up that needs to be taken care of and we try to do that in a timely fashion. Personally, I believe we have a shortfall of available land in which to build new homes, and that is something we need to address in the future.
Naches' population has grown about 36% since the 2010 census. Does the town have plans to deal with growth and maintain its current atmosphere?
Sigler: I can't speak on behalf of the current town administration's plans, but if I am elected, I look forward to discussing growth with our community members as well as local business owners.
McCoy: If the current leadership has their way, they will pursue the Urban Growth Area at the expense of our taxpayers until they get their way. Naches is a small town for a reason. Those who choose Naches want a little slower pace of life compared to larger cities. We have an amazing school district and fire service in our town.
I am not against residential growth, as long as it’s controlled, managed and done on as-needed basis. I am against members of leadership pursuing their own private interests and having the ability to approve their own private interests as a town employee.
Our focus should be on growing our current businesses and encouraging new mom-and-pop style businesses to come to our town.
Carrell: As a council member, I would prioritize the current policies, procedures and processes to support the citizens and current businesses of Naches before supporting outside growth of the town.
Weekes: We always want to maintain the current atmosphere of the town, and right now we are looking at different options for town growth. Some things have been closed off to us, and we have to look at other things that might open up. There are parts of town where the landowner wants to be part of the Urban Growth Area. We haven't had anybody who have contacted them to develop their property. All we can do is look and see if someone wants to be part of the UGA. We get a lot of input from our planning committee.
All the council members I know want to maintain the small-town atmosphere and the small growth.
Williams: Well, the Census Bureau only comes out every 10 years. The Naches Meadows Project began in 2005 or 2006, and so I believe that is most likely the main reason for the increase in population on the 2010 census. My husband and I moved here in 2007 and built a home in that subdivision. Yes, even with that increase in growth we have been able to maintain our small town values and atmosphere. Many people have come to me and said that they would like to live in Naches because they feel it’s a safe and a clean place and has good family values. I agree, Naches is a fantastic place to live. I believe that the Town Council would like to have some areas for growth and we have planned for that in our infrastructure. The town of Naches has terrific employees who do their level best to provide a safe and clean environment and upkeep on all our facilities.
