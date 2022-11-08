Billie Maggard was leading in early returns in the race for Yakima County clerk on Tuesday.
Unofficial results from Tuesday night showed Maggard ahead of opponent Mischa Venables with 59.6% of the vote to 40.4%, or 19,284 to 13,072 votes.
The clerk’s office is responsible for processing legal documents and payments essential to the daily operation of Yakima County Superior Court.
Incumbent clerk Tracey Slagle did not run for a second term.
Maggard had no comment Tuesday.
Both candidates are Republicans with experience working in the clerk's office.
Maggard is an office specialist and court clerk. During her campaign, she identified a general lack of efficiency and high staff turnover as major concerns.
Venables is a senior accountant, a position she said has given her insight into the inner workings of the clerk's office. During her campaign, Venables identified the lack of technology and filing software at the office as one of its biggest hurdles for productivity.
In an earlier interview, Maggard said she’ll focus on staff training and taking a hands-on approach to managing the clerk’s office. She wants to see an uptick in office efficiency and in the way court documents like warrants are processed and sent out.
Maggard led in the primary ahead of Venables and Debra Delatorre, a criminal paralegal for the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The County Clerk serves a four-year term and receives an annual salary of $113,580.
