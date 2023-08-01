A measure to create a new public hospital district in the Lower Yakima Valley was passing with 65% of the preliminary vote total in Tuesday's primary.
Proposition No. 1 was passing by 65% with 981 votes in favor, and 532 against, according to the early totals. More ballots will be counted in the days ahead.
The measure also needs to meet a turnout threshold of 2,802 votes, which is 40% of the total number of votes cast in the district during the last general election. As of Tuesday, the measure had 1,513 votes.
The Lower Valley Public Hospital District was proposed by a group of concerned physicians, nurses and residents in response to the closing of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center.
The district’s proposed boundaries encompass all of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County as well as all the communities in the Lower Valley except for Sunnyside, Grandview, West Granger and Mabton.
Dr. Jordann, Loehr, a Lower Valley OB/GYN who has advocated for the measure, said she is cautiously optimistic the measure will pass.
"I have guarded hope. I think we worked really hard to get people out to vote," Loehr said. "It was a challenge. We saw across the county that we have the lowest voter turnout in the state. I texted every person I know in the Lower Valley to let them know."
Public hospital districts exist to give residents living within them a say in health care decisions pertinent to their community. They also can fill in gaps where private hospitals do not or cannot operate.
There are 56 public hospital districts in Washington. Nearby hospitals like Prosser Memorial Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare operate as public hospital districts.
District board of commissioners
Along with the measure to establish a public hospital district in the Lower Valley, residents also voted on five district commissioners to oversee district operations. There were six candidates on the ballot.
Gabriela Guel of Toppenish, Julie Alvarez of Toppenish, Jenece Howe of Wapato and Bryawna Fletcher of Zillah all ran unopposed.
Lucy Van Pelt and Wallace Shearer, both of Zillah, ran for the Position 4 seat. Van Pelt had 59%, or 697 votes, and Shearer had 41%, or 483.
