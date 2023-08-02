A measure to create a new hospital district in the Lower Yakima Valley is passing with 65% support, though turnout numbers will determine whether it is successful.
Updated vote counts Wednesday afternoon showed 1,173 yes votes to 634 no votes, according to the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
The measure needs a simple majority of 50% plus one favorable vote to pass. It also needs to meet a turnout requirement of 2,802 votes, which is 40% of the total number of votes cast in the district during the last general election.
As of Wednesday, the measure had 1,807 total votes.
Additional ballots are arriving by mail this week. All ballot drop boxes in the Lower Valley have been collected and are being counted, said Kathy Fisher, elections manager for the auditor's office. An exact number of outstanding ballots wasn't available.
She said the auditor's office will update its election results again Thursday.
The Lower Valley Public Hospital District was proposed by a group of concerned physicians, nurses and residents in response to the closing of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center.
The district’s proposed boundaries encompass all of the Yakama Reservation inside Yakima County including Toppenish, Wapato, Zillah and White Swan.
Sunnyside, Grandview, West Granger and Mabton were left out of the district due to their proximity to Astria Sunnyside Hopsital and Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Public hospital districts give residents living within them a say in health care decisions pertinent to their community. They also can fill in gaps where private hospitals do not or cannot operate.
There are 56 public hospital districts in Washington. Nearby hospitals like Prosser Memorial Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare operate as public hospital districts.
District board of commissioners
Along with the measure to establish a public hospital district in the Lower Valley, residents also voted on five district commissioners to oversee district operations. There were six candidates on the ballot.
Gabriela Guel of Toppenish, Julie Alvarez of Toppenish, Jenece Howe of Wapato and Bryawna Fletcher of Zillah all ran unopposed.
Lucy Van Pelt and Wallace Shearer, both of Zillah, ran for the Position 4 seat. Van Pelt had 60%, or 844 votes, and Shearer had 40%, or 574. The candidate who wins by a simple majority will take the position.
