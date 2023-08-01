Candidates Michael Kennedy and Margaret Estrada led in early primary election returns in the four-way race for mayor of Wapato.

Results released by the Yakima County Auditor’s office on Tuesday night showed Kennedy received 65 votes and Estrada received 40 votes – 46.8% and 28.8% of the 139 votes counted so far.

Candidates Frank Jaime (18 votes, 13%) and Antonio Gaytan (16 votes, 11.5%) also were seeking the four-year term as Wapato mayor. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to November’s election.

Estrada, Gaytan and Jaime have served on the Wapato City Council, with Estrada, 52, appointed mayor in January 2022 following the death of Mayor Keith Workman. She is a special education teacher and community volunteer who has served on the city council since 2019.

“I’m very pleased,” Estrada said Tuesday night. “I have a lot of confidence that there will be more voter support as the mailed-in ballots come in.

“I’m thankful for the support and hope that the city of Wapato will vote for me and know that my job is not done,” she added.

Kennedy, 67, is a retired city public works employee who has not previously held elected office. He is the co-director and founder of Wapato Youth Sports. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Vote totals will be updated throughout the week as more ballots are counted. Updated totals are available at the Yakima County elections website.

The canvassing board meets to certify the primary election results on Aug. 15.