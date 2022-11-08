Yakima County District Court Judge Gary Hintze is the apparent winner in early results in the District Court race Tuesday.
Hintze was leading Selah attorney Wes Gano 66.1% to 33.8%, or 22,448 to 11,491 votes.
Hintze, a former deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, was appointed in March to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin Roy, whose term was set to expire at the end of this year. Hintze has also served as a pro tem judge on the Yakima, Union Gap and Granger school districts.
"I am very grateful, very relieved and very thankful for all my supporters and those who helped me out on the campaign," Hintze said. "I'm just very relieved and pleasantly surprised at least with the initial numbers that came out."
Gano, an attorney who also serves as a pro tem judge on the district court, was formerly an assistant state attorney general and judge of the Selah Municipal Court.
"I'm disappointed," Gano said, declining to comment further on the results.
The District Court handles misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic infractions, domestic violence protection orders, civil suits involving no more than $75,000 and small claims.
District Court judges receive an annual salary of $193,446.96. The terms for the nonpartisan positions are four years.
Hintze was the only district judge facing a challenger in this year’s election. Judges Brian Sanderson, Donald Engle and Alfred G. Schweppe were all running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.