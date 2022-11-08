Jim Curtice was leading in early returns in his bid for reelection as Yakima County coroner.
Curtice had 76% of the vote to Marshall Slight’s 22%, 25,919 to 7,507 votes, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results. Both candidates are Republicans.
“We feel very blessed,” Curtice said. “We’re thankful for the people, for their support. Obviously, they think we’re doing a good job.”
The Yakima County coroner is responsible for investigating sudden, unexpected or suspicious deaths in the area. The annual salary for the position is $113,580. In 2021, the coroner had jurisdiction over 985 deaths and sought 59 autopsies in Yakima County.
The coroner determines the manner and cause of death and is responsible for notifying next-of-kin. While running for office, Slight and Curtice emphasized the importance of working with families to provide answers.
Both candidates entered this race with years of experience — a point each emphasized in his campaign.
Curtice, a former paramedic and EMT, defeated previous coroner Jack Hawkins in the 2018 election and gained certification from the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. He focused on funding through grant applications, including acquiring an X-ray machine at no cost to Yakima County.
He has, and plans to continue, his focus on resolving cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
In his upcoming term, Curtice plans to seek more grants and funding opportunities. Curtice wants to add another station in the new coroner’s office for autopsies and hopes, in the future, to collaborate with other counties to share a regional or local forensic pathologist.
Slight served Curtice and his predecessor as chief deputy coroner for 13 years, when he investigated more than 300 homicides and assisted with over 700 autopsies. He ran on a platform focused on emergency preparedness and education for youth.
After seeing the results, Slight said he was happy about the race he had run. He said he planned to continue in his role as chief deputy coroner for Curtice.
“We did a good, clean race. That was my goal from the get-go. We had a lot of good family friends and community support,” Slight said. “I’ll continue to do the positive job I’ve been doing. Nothing is going to change.”
