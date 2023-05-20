Yakima voters will decide competitive races for city council and school board, and several area communities will have mayoral contests on the ballot this year.
Filing for local office closed Friday afternoon at the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
There's a three-way race in Yakima Council District 1 that will appear on the primary ballot with Leo Roy, Veronica Castaneda and former Council member Dulce Gutierrez in the running. Eliana Macias did not file for re-election to that seat.
Incumbent Soneya Lund will run against Rick Glenn in District 5 and incumbent Holly Cousens will face Reedy Berg in District 7. In District 3, Patricia Byers is unopposed.
In Yakima school board races, Colleen Sheahan will run against Norm Walker, Donald Davis Jr. will challenge Raymond Navarro, and Martha Rice will face Jennifer Hawks Conright.
Only races with three or more candidates appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballot with the top two vote getters advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.
Several communities will have competitive races for mayor. Three people are running in Selah: David Monaghan, Russell Carlson and Roger Bell.
In Wapato, four people are running for mayor: Antonio Gaytan, Frank Jaime, Margaret Estrada and Michael Kennedy. Four candidates also are running in Granger: Jose Trevino, Hilda Gonzalez, Silvia Zarate, Ryan "Stoney" Stonemetz.
New Yakima County superior court judges Jared Boswell and Sonia Rodriguez True will not have opposition following their appointments to the bench. Voters in the Lower Yakima Valley will decide whether to set up a hospital district, with five positions for the hospital board on the ballot.
Here are the candidates who filed to run for office in Yakima County:
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 5
Jared Boswell.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Department 7
Sonia Rodriguez True.
Yakima City Council, District 1
Leo Roy, Veronica Castaneda, Dulce Gutierrez.
Yakima City Council, District 3
Patricia Byers.
Yakima City Council, District 5
Rick Glenn, Soneya Lund.
Yakima City Council, District 7
Reedy Berg, Holly Cousens.
Grandview mayor
Gloria Mendoza, Ashley Lara.
Grandview City Council, Position 3
Steve Barrientes, Juan Rodriguez.
Grandview City Council, Position 4
Robert G. Ozuna, Mindie Peña.
Grandview City Council, Position 5
Bill Moore.
Grandview City Council, Position 6
David S. Diaz, Miguel Gonzalez.
Grandview City Council, Position 7
Laura Flores.
Granger mayor
Jose Trevino, Hilda Gonzalez, Silvia Zarate, Ryan "Stoney" Stonemetz.
Granger City Council, Position 4
Juan “Johnny” Isiordia, Judi Montes.
Granger City Council, Position 5
Magalie Roman-Estrada, Alfredo Reyes.
Harrah mayor
Patricia Krueger.
Harrah Town Council, Position 4
Avelina Garcia.
Harrah Town Council, Position 5
Kathryn Henry.
Mabton City Council, Position 4
Vera Zavala.
Mabton City Council, Position 5
Arturo De La Fuente.
Moxee mayor
LeRoy Lenseigne.
Moxee City Council, Position 3
Janet Hutchinson.
Moxee City Council, Position 4
Cindy L. Olivas, David Roy
Moxee City Council, Position 5
Lawrence Frank.
Naches mayor
Paul D. Williams, Bill Davis.
Naches Town Council, Position 2
Matt McCoy, Tiffany Sigler, Susan Schneider.
Naches Town Council, Position 4
Robert A. Weekes, Andrew Matala, Denny Carrell.
Naches Town Council, Position 5
Suzi Williams, Julie Birge.
Selah mayor
Roger Bell, David Monaghan, Russell Carlson.
Selah City Council, Position 4
Clifford B. Peterson.
Selah City Council, Position 5
William Longmire.
Selah City Council, Position 6
Michael Costello.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 3
Luis M. Ochoa, Vicky Frausto.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 5
Mike Farmer, Keren J. Vazquez, Ken Anderson.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 6
Mike Kennard, Julia Hart.
Sunnyside City Council, Position 7
Jason Raines, Craig A. Hicks, Jorge Galvan.
Tieton mayor
Rob Adams.
Tieton City Council, Position 1
Tadeo Saenz-Thompson.
Tieton City Council Position 4
Nancy Newberry.
Tieton City Council Position 5
Don Luttrell.
Toppenish City Council, Position 4
George J. Garcia.
Union Gap City Council, Position 4
Jack L. Galloway.
Union Gap City Council, Position 5
Georgia Reitmire, Jim Lemon.
Union Gap City Council, Position 6
Nicolas Gutierrez IV, Dave Matson, Julie Schilling.
Wapato mayor
Margaret Estrada, Antonio Gaytan, Frank Jaime, Michael Kennedy.
Wapato City Council, Position 4
Ken Workman, Roberto S. Reyna.
Wapato City Council, Position 5
Frances M. Ayres, Oscar Gonzalez.
Wapato City Council, Position 6
Elizabeth Villa.
Wapato City Council, Position 7
Caroline Solis.
Zillah City Council, Position 3
Douglas S. Stewart.
Zillah City Council, Position 4
Janice Gonzales, Korena Scott.
Zillah City Council, Position 5
Beth Husted.
Yakima school board, Position 3
Norm Walker, Colleen Sheahan.
Yakima school board, Position 4
Raymond Navarro Jr., Donald Davis Jr.
Yakima school board, Position 5
Jennifer Hawks Conright, Martha Rice.
East Valley school board, Position 1
Wes Edwards.
East Valley school board, Position 3
Thomas Dittmar, Seth Basford.
East Valley school board, Position 4
Ray Wiseman.
Grandview school board, District 1
Andrea Arteaga.
Grandview school board, District 2
Heather Garcia Mendoza.
Grandview school board, District 3
Chuck Stegeman, Javier Rodriguez.
Grandview school board, District 4
Dan Hall.
Granger school board, District 3
Dalia Chavez-Isiordia.
Granger school board, at-large Position 1
Ronald L. Fleming, Veronica Bermudez.
Highland school board, District 1
Lupita Flores.
Highland school board, District 3
Cindy Reed.
Mabton school board, Position 1
James Adams.
Mabton school board, at-large Position 1
Tony Torres.
Mabton school board, Position 2
Wendy Morrow.
Mabton school board, at-large Position 2
Elma Calixto.
Mabton school board, Position 3
Suzy Diaz.
Mt. Adams school board, District 1
Larry J. Garcia.
Mt. Adams school board, District 2
Jill Delaney.
Mt. Adams school board, District 3
Michelle Bergevin.
Mt. Adams school board, District 4
Dolores "Pies" Martinez.
Naches Valley school board, District 1
Marcie Carrell.
Naches Valley school board, District 4
Rachael Byrd, Lee Rottweiler.
Naches Valley school board, District 5
Brandi Lippold.
Selah school board, District 1
Sarah K. Michael.
Selah school board, District 3
Derek K. Iverson, Jeffrey R. Hartwick.
Selah school board, at-large Position 2
Dan Peters, Mary Virginia Schuler.
Sunnyside school board, District 1
Yasmin V. Barrios, Silvia Ramos.
Sunnyside school board, District 4
Anna Saenz, Jory Anderson, Antonio Daniel Jr.
Sunnyside school board, District 5
Stephen Berg, Sandra Zesati.
Toppenish school board, District 1
Theresa "Tere" Hernandez.
Toppenish school board, District 3
Elese Washines.
Toppenish school board, District 5
Maryrose Gonzalez, Brett Stauffer, Sharri Darrow.
Union Gap school board, District 1
Jen Silver.
Union Gap school board, District 2
Dianna Grunlose.
Union Gap school board, at large Position 1
Maira Gonzalez.
Union Gap school board, at large Position 2
Lilia Gomez.
Wapato school board, District 3
Javier Vela, Maria Antonia R. Erickson.
Wapato school board, District 4
Lorenzo Alvarado.
Wapato school board, District 5
John Francisco.
West Valley school board, District 1
Marc Anthony Cisneros Cervantes, Joel Hede.
West Valley school board, District 4
Mark Mochel, James Kephart.
West Valley school board, District 5
Daryl Bullard, Dave Jaeger, Steve Wolcott.
Zillah school board, District 3
Craig Carlisle, Thomas Fender.
Zillah school board, District 4
Jeff Brady.
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 1
Gabriela Guel.
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 2
Julie Alvarez.
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 3
Jenece Howe.
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 4
Wallace Shearer, Lucy Valerie Van Pelt.
Public Hospital District Commission, Position 5
Bryawna Fletcher.
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 1
Sam Glanzer,
Yakima County Fire District No. 1 Board, Position 2
Tony Judd.
Yakima County Fire District No. 2 Board, Position 1
Brad Helms.
Yakima County Fire District No. 3 Board, Position 3
Chad Greenwalt.
Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Board, Position 1
Ben St.Mary.
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Board, Position 1
Ernest William Gasseling.
Yakima County Fire District No. 7 Board, Position 1
David Cardenas.
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 1
Thomas Sevigny.
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 2
Chris Boles.
Yakima County Fire District No. 11 Board, Position 3
Ken McAllister.
Yakima County Fire District No. 12 Board, Position 1
Jim Borst, Michael (Scott) Murphy, Aaron Cockrum.
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 1
Kevin Jorgensen, Sydney Jordan.
Yakima County Fire District No. 14 Board, Position 2
Jim Fretwell.
Naches Park and Recreation, District 1
Paul Stanton.
Naches Park and Recreation, District 2
Donald "Skip" St Martin.
Naches Park and Recreation, District 3
Wayne Hawver.
Port of Grandview, District 1
Richard Shenyer.
Port of Sunnyside, District 2
Tyler Schilperoort.
Terrace Heights Sewer Commission, Position 1
Craig M. Nance.
