Aside from the typical races for local office and ballot measures, the Aug. 1 primary ballot features something unique to the area – a Lower Valley public hospital district.
Not only will voters be asked to approve the hospital district that aims to provide health care facilities and services throughout a swath of the Lower Valley, but also to select five hospital district commissioners.
A group of residents and medical professionals devised plans for a hospital district when Astria Toppenish Hospital closed its Family Maternity Center.
Of the five hospital commission seats, only the commission 4 seat is contested. There, Lucy Valerie Van Pelt faces Wallace E. Shearer.
The other commission seats are unopposed. Voters will have to approve the hospital district before any of those positions become active.
If voters approve the hospital district, then the district will have the option to ask voters for funding in a future election.
There’s more on the upcoming ballot. Three cities have mayoral contests and there are six city council races, three school board races and one fire district commission race. There’s also a measure seeking a levy lid lift in Yakima County Fire District 3 in Naches.
Only those races with three or more candidates appear on the primary ballot in the municipal and school board contests. The top two vote getters will advance to the general election in November.
Mayoral contests
Wapato has four candidates vying for mayor. Incumbent Margaret Estrada faces Antonia Gaytan, Michael Kennedy and City Council member Frank Jaime.
In Granger, incumbent Jose Trevino is facing three challengers: Hilda Gonzalez, Silvia Zarate and Ryan Stonemetz.
In Selah, Mayor Sherry Raymond isn’t seeking another term. David Monaghan, and Council members Roger L. Bell and Russell Carlson will square off for that office.
Council races
There are six contested city council races in four municipalities.
Races in Sunnyside and Naches are most crowded.
In Sunnyside, incumbent Mike Farmer is facing Karen J. Vasquez and Ken Anderson for City Council Position 5. Incumbent Craig A. Hicks, Jorge Galvin and Jason Raines seek Position 7.
In Naches, Tiffany Sigler, incumbent Susan Schneider and Matthew McCoy are vying for Position 2. Seeking Position 4 are Andrew Matala, Denny Carrell and incumbent Robert A. Weeks.
Yakima and Union Gap each have one city council race on the primary ballot.
Eliana Macias isn’t seeking another term for District 1 of the Yakima City Council. Vying for that position are Veronica A. Castaneda, former Council member Dulce Gutierrez and Leo Roy.
In Union Gap, incumbent Julie Schilling is facing Dave Matson and Nicolas Gutierrez IV.
School boards
There are school board races in Sunnyside, Toppenish and West Valley.
In Sunnyside, Jory Anderson, Antonio H. Daniel Jr. and Anna M. Saenz square off for District 4. Current board member Sandra Linde isn’t seeking another term.
In the Toppenish School District, incumbent Sherri Mae Darrow squares off with former Toppenish Athletic Director Brett Stauffer and Maryrose Gonzalez.
West Valley’s school board District 5 seat is contested with incumbent Dave Jaeger facing Steve Walcott and Daryl Bullard.
Fire districts
There’s a contested race in Yakima County Fire District 12 and a ballot measure in Yakima County Fire District 3.
In Fire District 12, incumbent Jim Borst is facing Michael Murphy and Aaron Cockrum.
In Fire District 3, voters are being asked to lift a levy lid to help fund fire protection and emergency services. The lift would allow to set its regular tax levy to 90 cents per $100,000 of assessed property value for collection in 2024 and set increase limits for each subsequent year not to exceed 115% over the next four years.
