Dulce Gutierrez and Leo Roy were the leading candidates for the District 1 Yakima City Council seat in results released Tuesday night by the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
Early results showed Gutierrez received 150 votes, or 45.6% of the 329 counted so far, and Roy received 134, or 40.8%, of the ballots cast. Veronica Castaneda received 45 votes, or 13.7%.
The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to November’s election.
Castaneda, a case manager for a nonprofit organization, and Roy, a Yakima businessman, have not held public office before, while Gutierrez has previously served as District 1’s City Council representative.
Gutierrez, 34, a union organizer and immigration aid service provider, said her prior term on the City Council and familiarity with the District 1 neighborhoods helped her in the primary.
“There are long-lasting relationships I have from growing up in the neighborhood, and then serving in an official capacity,” Gutierrez said Tuesday night. “I feel very fortunate to receive (voters’) support.
“I know there are still more votes to count, but the initial results are extremely exciting and positive news,” she added. “Serving the community is a passion of mine and I’m humbled for the community to support me with their votes.”
Roy, 51, the owner of his family’s audio-visual company and a community volunteer, was also thankful for voters’ support and said his background as a small business owner and a representative of a diverse household resonates with District 1 voters.
“I am thrilled by the overwhelming support received from hardworking communities and immigrants who have been instrumental in my campaign, hailing from Honduras, Mexico, and El Salvador, alongside dedicated and industrious Americans,” Roy said Tuesday night. “Together, we have come together as a united community to navigate through the challenges of the primary.
“As a representative of a diverse household, I stand to embody our various cultures, immigration experiences, and working-class families in Yakima, including those who have often been overlooked and marginalized,” he added.
District 1 covers the northeast portion of Yakima, with the northern and eastern city limits as boundaries. Yakima Avenue, part of North 16th Avenue and the railroad tracks form the majority of the district’s southern and western boundaries.
Incumbent District 1 city council member Elaina Macias did not seek a second four-year term.
Vote totals will be updated throughout the week as any ballots postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 1, will be counted toward the final results. Updated totals are available at the Yakima County elections website.
The canvassing board meets to certify the primary election results on Aug. 15.
