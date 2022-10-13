With the general election less than a month away, there is still plenty of time to listen and learn about local races.
The Grandview Rotary Club will have a candidate forum for elections in the Lower Valley on Oct. 19. Candidates for county and legislative races will be quizzed on local and state issues at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is free to the public and nonpartisan, said to Joan Souders, a Grandview City Council member who is helping organize the event. The forum will include candidates for state representative in District 15 who would represent the Lower Valley.
Multiple candidates for positions in Yakima County will also be attending. Incumbent county commissioner for District 3, LaDon Linde will be there, along with his challenger, Steven Saunders. Both are Republicans. Candidates for county clerk, coroner, assessor, treasurer, prosecuting attorney and sheriff will speak as well.
Candidates will be asked to focus on Yakima County and the Lower Valley.
“All questions pertain to state and local issues, not the national stuff,” Souders said. “It’s about how you feel about the things in our county and why are you running?”
Souders said candidates will have two minutes each to share their platforms, before answering a series of six questions which will be asked in a random order. There will be no questions from the public during the event, but Souders said audience members should have opportunities to speak with candidates during breaks. Some refreshments will be provided.
Souders said the forum should be over by 8 p.m.
