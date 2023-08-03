If current primary election results hold, the city of Granger will have a new mayor next year as two City Council members lead a four-way contest for the position.
Preliminary election results posted Wednesday afternoon by the Yakima County Auditor’s Office show Hilda González and Ryan Stonemetz were leading the Granger mayoral race. The top two candidates advance to the general election in November.
González had 55 votes, or 37.1% of the 148 ballots counted, and Stonemetz had 36 votes, or 24.3%. Silvia Zarate, a business owner, tax professional and licensed insurance agent, had 29 votes or 19.6% and incumbent mayor Jose Trevino had 28 votes, 19% of Wednesday’s total.
González is retired and has been serving as a Granger Council member since 2020.
"Right now, I'm so excited," González said. "This is just preliminary numbers, so I have to wait, but I'm pretty confident."
Stonemetz is self-employed and has been on the Granger City Council since 2021.
"This is awesome. I think the results are a good reflection of the community and that they want change," Stonemetz said. "It's time to go in a new direction. I think both Hilda and I are great candidates. We have the same kind of focus and we're working and uniting."
Trevino is a fraud investigator and was a council member before becoming mayor. He noted ballots mailed in through the primary date of Tuesday, Aug. 1, are still being counted.
"I'm a little surprised but the voters always get it right, so I guess we just have to wait and see," Trevino said.
Granger has a strong-mayor form of government, meaning the mayor oversees daily operations of the city with hiring and firing authority.
An investigation of a Granger police officer accused of forcing a woman into a sexual relationship may have impacted the election, several mayoral candidates said.
Last month, a judge approved a 10-year sexual assault protection order against officer Glen Trejo, 42, who remains on paid leave pending an outside investigation. He is accused of repeatedly forcing a 24-year-old woman into having sex with him, often while he was on duty.
Trejo admits having a sexual relationship with the woman, but says the sex was consensual and that it never occurred while he was on duty.
“I think it's really important to focus on that the events that have occurred, how it has impacted our community, particularly the victim,” González said. “Really just going through and thinking about how to approach repairing the (police) department and ensuring the community that safety is first and foremost and having a zero-tolerance policy for any activity, such as what's happening right now.”
Primary vote totals will be updated throughout the week as any ballots postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 1, will be counted toward the final results. Updated totals are available at the Yakima County elections website.
As of Wednesday, turnout was roughly 16% across Yakima County, with 10,213 ballots counted among the 64,205 mailed to registered voters with candidates on the primary ballot. The total number of ballots sent is roughly half the amount mailed in the 2022 general election, as many areas of Yakima County did not have contested municipal or school board races in the primary.
The canvassing board meets to certify the primary election results on Aug. 15.
Yakima City Council
Dulce Gutierrez and Leo Roy were the leading candidates for the District 1 Yakima City Council seat in results released Wednesday by the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
Early results showed Gutierrez received 192 votes, or 45.2% of the 425 counted so far, and Roy received 177, or 41.6%, of the ballots cast. Candidate Veronica Castaneda received 56 votes, or 13.2%.
The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to November’s election.
Castaneda, a case manager for a nonprofit organization, and Roy, a Yakima businessman, have not held public office before, while Gutierrez has previously served as District 1’s City Council representative.
District 1 covers the northeast portion of Yakima, with the northern and eastern city limits as boundaries. Yakima Avenue, part of North 16th Avenue and the railroad tracks form the majority of the district’s southern and western boundaries.
Incumbent District 1 city council member Elaina Macias did not seek re-election to a new four-year term.
Selah mayor
Selah Council members Russell Carlson and Roger Bell appear likely to advance to the November election for Selah mayor.
In preliminary results released Wednesday afternoon, Carlson received 590 votes, 50.6% of the 1,166 votes cast, while Bell received 524 votes, or 45%. David Monaghan was third with 52 votes, or 4.5% of the votes cast.
The top two candidates move on to the general election, seeking to replace Mayor Sherry Raymond, who is stepping down after two terms as mayor.
Carlson and Bell are two-term council members, while Monaghan, a retired military veteran, has not held prior office.
Wapato mayor
Candidates Michael Kennedy and Margaret Estrada led in early primary election returns in the four-way race for mayor of Wapato.
Results released by the Yakima County Auditor’s office on Wednesday showed Kennedy received 75 votes and Estrada received 61 votes – 42.6% and 34.7% of the 176 votes counted so far.
Candidates Antonio Gaytan (21 votes, 12%) and Frank Jaime (19 votes, 10.8%) also were seeking the four-year term as Wapato mayor. The two candidates receiving the most votes will advance to November’s election.
Estrada, Gaytan and Jaime have served on the Wapato City Council, with Estrada appointed mayor in January 2022 following the death of Mayor Keith Workman. She is a special education teacher and community volunteer who has served on the city council since 2019.
Kennedy is a retired city public works employee who has not previously held elected office. He is the co-director and founder of Wapato Youth Sports.
Naches Town Council
Tiffany Sigler and Matt McCoy lead the three-way race for Position 2 on the Town of Naches Council.
Results posted Wednesday show Sigler with 85 votes, or 41.7% of the 204 ballots cast, while McCoy had 64 votes, or 31.4%. Incumbent Susan Schneider was third with 55 votes, or 27%.
Schneider holds the Position 2 seat after being appointed in February. McCoy, a commissioning technician with IBEW local 112, and Sigler, a medical coder, have not held public office.
Denny Carrell and Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Robert Weekes lead the race for Naches Town Council's Position 4. Carrell had 130 votes, or 64.7% of the 201 ballots cast, and Weekes 44 votes, or 21.9%.
A third candidate for Position 4, Andrew Matala, had 27 votes (13.4%).
The top two finishers in each race advance to the November general election. Both races are at-large
Sunnyside City Council
Three candidates were seeking four-year terms in Position 5 and Position 7 on the Sunnyside City Council, and in both races, two candidates had sizable leads as they seek a place on the general election ballot.
Through Wednesday afternoon, Position 5 candidates Keren Vazquez had 271 votes, or 46.9% of the 578 ballots cast, and Mike Farmer had 270 votes, or 46.7%. A third candidate, Ken Anderson, had 37 votes (6.4%).
Farmer, the retired owner and operator of Bob’s Auto Clinic, is the incumbent while Vazquez, a tax preparer, consultant and business owner, has not held public office. Anderson, the city’s former fire chief, chose not to campaign after a family member died.
In the race for Position 7, Jorge Galvan had 275 votes, or 47.5% of the 579 ballots cast, while Jason Raines was second with 205 votes (35.41%) and Craig Hicks was third with 99 votes (17.1%).
Hicks, the incumbent, who works as a maintenance technician at Legends Casino. Galvan is a small business owner who has not previously held elected office, and Raines is a property manager and former Sunnyside City Council member.
The top two candidates in both elections will move on to the general election, with both seats being at-large positions who are elected by the entire city.
Union Gap City Council
Julie Schilling and Dave Matson are leading the three-way race for Position 6 on the Union Gap City Council.
Through Wednesday afternoon, Schilling had 220 votes, or 56.7% of the 388 ballots cast. Matson was second with 112 votes, or 28.9%, and candidate Nick Gutierrez IV was third with 56 votes, or 14.4%.
Schilling and Matson each have experience on the City Council – Schilling is the incumbent and Matson served in Position 5 for 12 years until 2018. Gutierrez works as a production coordinator for a local canning and bottling plant and has not held office.
The top two candidates will advance to the general election in November.
School board races
Besides the municipal seats on the primary ballot, three Yakima County school districts had three-way races for board of directors seats that will see the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.
In Sunnyside School District 201, district 4, Jory Anderson had 578 votes, or 54.5% of the 1,060 ballots cast, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Yakima County Auditor’s Office reported. Anna Saenz was second with 420 votes, or 39.6%, and Antonio Daniel Jr. was third with 62 votes, or 5.9%.
In Toppenish School District 202, district 5, Brett Stauffer led with 306 votes, or 56.6% of the 541 ballots cast as of Wednesday afternoon. Maryrose Gonzalez was second with 184 votes (34%) and incumbent Sherri Mae Darrow was third with 51 votes (9.4%).
In West Valley School District 208, district 5, Steve Wolcott had 2,480 votes, or 52.7% of the 4,703 ballots cast as of Wednesday afternoon. Incumbent Dave Jaeger was second with 2,012 votes (42.8%) and Daryl Bullard was third with 211 votes (4.5%).
