Hilda González and Ryan Stonemetz were leading a four-way race for Granger mayor, according to preliminary election results Tuesday night.
González had 36.4% of the total vote, or 47 votes, while Stonemetz received 26.4% of the vote, or 34 votes. Incumbent Mayor Jose Trevino had 28 votes, and Silvia Zarate had 20. More ballots will be counted in the days ahead.
The top two candidates move on to the general election in November.
González is retired and has been serving as a Granger Council member since 2020.
"Right now, I'm so excited," González said. "This is just preliminary numbers, so I have to wait, but I'm pretty confident."
Stonemetz is self-employed and has been on the Granger City Council since 2021.
"This is awesome. I think the results are a good reflection of the community and that they want change," Stonemetz said. "It's time to go in a new direction. I think both Hilda and I are great candidates. We have the same kind of focus and we're working and uniting."
Trevino is a fraud investigator and was a council member before becoming mayor.
"I'm a little surprised but the voters always get it right, so I guess we just have to wait and see," Trevino said.
"If I'm on the November election, I will focus on more door belling and getting the message out about what we've accomplished in the last seven years, what we have planned for the next four years in terms of projects. The residents and community will be my focus."
Granger has a strong-mayor form of government, meaning the mayor oversees daily operations of the city with hiring and firing authority.
